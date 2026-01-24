Diamondbacks Lose Pitcher to Nationals

According to transaction logs, the Washington Nationals have claimed former Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Gus Varland off waivers.

Varland had been sitting on the D-backs' 40-man roster since the latter end of the 2025 regular season, though he never pitched in a game for Arizona. When the D-backs opted to sign right-hand releiver Taylor Clarke to a one-year deal, Varland was the one designated for assignment to clear a space.

As it turns out, Varland would not clear waivers and return to Arizona's organization. Instead, he'll head to Washington, D.C. to join the Nationals. Washington, meanwhile, just engineered a high-return trade for left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore, who will head to Texas to join the Rangers.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lose Gus Varland to Nationals

Varland is the brother of Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Louis Varland.

Strangely enough, Gus Varland did not throw a pitch in the D-backs' organization, at the major- or minor-league level. Arizona had picked him up off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, who designated the righty for assignment on August 7.

He does have experience at the major league level, pitching in 2023 for the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched for the Dodgers and White Sox in 2024, posting a 3.42 ERA over 26 appearances but spent most of the 2025 season dealing with a lat strain, which limited him to just 6.1 minor league innings.

Clearly, Varland was not a high-priority arm in the D-backs' system, but Arizona's front office saw some value there. Evidently, that value was apparent to other teams as well, however.

It's not exactly a system-shattering loss, but Varland was never able to show his ability to the D-backs. He may have been a potential major league option, but will pursue opportunity elsehwere, for the time being.

And the Diamondbacks are still in need of relief help. Arizona's bullpen, despite adding Clarke and former Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga (on a minor league deal) lacks for back-end firepower in the absence of both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk.

While the D-backs may reportedly still pursue a trade for a reliever, the state of the bullpen as-is provides a bit of uncertainty as to its stability in the coming year. An area of the team that cost Arizona many a game in 2025 does not appear to be in a significantly-improved state.

