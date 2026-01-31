Diamondbacks Reveal 72-player Spring Training Roster

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced the entirety of their Spring Training roster, including 72 total players — 32 of which are minor league non-roster invitees.

Spring Training begins on February 10, when pitchers and catchers report for the first time. That will be followed by the first round of full-squad workouts on February 15.

No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt will get an opportunity for the second straight season since being drafted. Left-handed pitchers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt — acquired in the Merrill Kelly trade — will get their first taste of Spring Training action with Arizona, as will rising right-hander Daniel Eagen.

Below is the full list of players who will be taking the field for Arizona this spring:

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Kentucky Wildcats left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) catches a fly-ball for an out against the NC State Wolfpack during the first inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha.

40-man roster

Right-handed Pitchers (16):

RHP Juan Burgos (52)

RHP Corbin Burnes (39)

RHP Taylor Clarke (45)

RHP Yilber Diaz (30)

RHP Kevin Ginkel (37)

RHP Andrew Hoffmann (56)

RHP Drey Jameson (99)

RHP Merrill Kelly (29)

RHP Justin Martinez (63)

RHP Cristian Mena (64)

RHP Juan Morillo (67)

RHP Ryne Nelson (19)

RHP Dylan Ray (61)

RHP Michael Soroka (34)

RHP Ryan Thompson (81)

Left-handed Pitchers (8)

LHP Philip Abner (50)

LHP Mitch Bratt (60)

LHP Kohl Drake (58)

LHP Brandyn Garcia (55)

LHP A.J. Puk (33)

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (57)

LHP Andrew Saalfrank (27)

LHP Blake Walston (48)

Catchers (3)

Adrian Del Castillo (25)

Gabriel Moreno (14)

James McCann (8)

Infielders (9)

Blaze Alexander (9)

Nolan Arenano (28)

Jose Fernandez (79)

Jordan Lawlar (10)

Tyler Locklear (31)

Ketel Marte (4)

Geraldo Perdomo (2)

Pavin Smith (26)

Tim Tawa (13)

Outfielders (4)

Jorge Barrosa (1)

Corbin Carroll (7)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12)

Alek Thomas (5)

Non-Roster Invitees

Right-handed Pitchers (14):

RHP Isaiah Campbell (49)

RHP Gerardo Carrillo (68)

RHP John Curtiss (46)

RHP Shawn Dubin (65)

RHP Hayden Durke (53)

RHP Daniel Eagen (80)

RHP Junior Fernandez (41)

RHP Tom Hatch (43)

RHP Bryce Jarvis (40)

RHP Derek Law (38)

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (43)

RHP Alfred Morillo (78)

RHP Taylor Rashi (54)

RHP Landon Sims (87)

Left-handed Pitchers (3)

LHP Spencer Giesting (70)

LHP Tommy Henry (47)

LHP Yu-Min Lin

Catchers (3)

Aramis Garcia (35)

Gavin Logan (94)

Matt O'Neill (66)

Infielders (8)

Jacob Amaya (18)

Luken Baker (21)

LuJames Groover (91)

Ben McLaughlin (96)

Ivan Melendez (85)

Cristofer Torin (97)

Tommy Troy (98)

Ildemaro Vargas (6)

Outfielders (4)

Druw Jones (93)

Kristian Robinson (62)

A.J. Vukovich (95)

Ryan Waldschmidt (59)

