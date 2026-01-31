Diamondbacks Reveal 72-player Spring Training Roster

Inside The Diamondbacks

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced the entirety of their Spring Training roster, including 72 total players — 32 of which are minor league non-roster invitees.

Spring Training begins on February 10, when pitchers and catchers report for the first time. That will be followed by the first round of full-squad workouts on February 15.

No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt will get an opportunity for the second straight season since being drafted. Left-handed pitchers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt — acquired in the Merrill Kelly trade — will get their first taste of Spring Training action with Arizona, as will rising right-hander Daniel Eagen.

Below is the full list of players who will be taking the field for Arizona this spring:

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Full Spring Training Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks Ryan Waldschmidt
Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Kentucky Wildcats left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) catches a fly-ball for an out against the NC State Wolfpack during the first inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

40-man roster

Right-handed Pitchers (16):

  • RHP Juan Burgos (52)
  • RHP Corbin Burnes (39)
  • RHP Taylor Clarke (45)
  • RHP Yilber Diaz (30)
  • RHP Kevin Ginkel (37)
  • RHP Andrew Hoffmann (56)
  • RHP Drey Jameson (99)
  • RHP Merrill Kelly (29)
  • RHP Justin Martinez (63)
  • RHP Cristian Mena (64)
  • RHP Juan Morillo (67)
  • RHP Ryne Nelson (19)
  • RHP Dylan Ray (61)
  • RHP Michael Soroka (34)
  • RHP Ryan Thompson (81)

Left-handed Pitchers (8)

  • LHP Philip Abner (50)
  • LHP Mitch Bratt (60)
  • LHP Kohl Drake (58)
  • LHP Brandyn Garcia (55)
  • LHP A.J. Puk (33)
  • LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (57)
  • LHP Andrew Saalfrank (27)
  • LHP Blake Walston (48)

Catchers (3)

  • Adrian Del Castillo (25)
  • Gabriel Moreno (14)
  • James McCann (8)

Infielders (9)

  • Blaze Alexander (9)
  • Nolan Arenano (28)
  • Jose Fernandez (79)
  • Jordan Lawlar (10)
  • Tyler Locklear (31)
  • Ketel Marte (4)
  • Geraldo Perdomo (2)
  • Pavin Smith (26)
  • Tim Tawa (13)

Outfielders (4)

  • Jorge Barrosa (1)
  • Corbin Carroll (7)
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12)
  • Alek Thomas (5)

Non-Roster Invitees

Right-handed Pitchers (14):

  • RHP Isaiah Campbell (49)
  • RHP Gerardo Carrillo (68)
  • RHP John Curtiss (46)
  • RHP Shawn Dubin (65)
  • RHP Hayden Durke (53)
  • RHP Daniel Eagen (80)
  • RHP Junior Fernandez (41)
  • RHP Tom Hatch (43)
  • RHP Bryce Jarvis (40)
  • RHP Derek Law (38)
  • RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (43)
  • RHP Alfred Morillo (78)
  • RHP Taylor Rashi (54)
  • RHP Landon Sims (87)

Left-handed Pitchers (3)

  • LHP Spencer Giesting (70)
  • LHP Tommy Henry (47)
  • LHP Yu-Min Lin

Catchers (3)

  • Aramis Garcia (35)
  • Gavin Logan (94)
  • Matt O'Neill (66)

Infielders (8)

  • Jacob Amaya (18)
  • Luken Baker (21)
  • LuJames Groover (91)
  • Ben McLaughlin (96)
  • Ivan Melendez (85)
  • Cristofer Torin (97)
  • Tommy Troy (98)
  • Ildemaro Vargas (6)

Outfielders (4)

  • Druw Jones (93)
  • Kristian Robinson (62)
  • A.J. Vukovich (95)
  • Ryan Waldschmidt (59)

