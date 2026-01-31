Diamondbacks Reveal 72-player Spring Training Roster
In this story:
On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced the entirety of their Spring Training roster, including 72 total players — 32 of which are minor league non-roster invitees.
Spring Training begins on February 10, when pitchers and catchers report for the first time. That will be followed by the first round of full-squad workouts on February 15.
No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt will get an opportunity for the second straight season since being drafted. Left-handed pitchers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt — acquired in the Merrill Kelly trade — will get their first taste of Spring Training action with Arizona, as will rising right-hander Daniel Eagen.
Below is the full list of players who will be taking the field for Arizona this spring:
40-man roster
Right-handed Pitchers (16):
- RHP Juan Burgos (52)
- RHP Corbin Burnes (39)
- RHP Taylor Clarke (45)
- RHP Yilber Diaz (30)
- RHP Kevin Ginkel (37)
- RHP Andrew Hoffmann (56)
- RHP Drey Jameson (99)
- RHP Merrill Kelly (29)
- RHP Justin Martinez (63)
- RHP Cristian Mena (64)
- RHP Juan Morillo (67)
- RHP Ryne Nelson (19)
- RHP Dylan Ray (61)
- RHP Michael Soroka (34)
- RHP Ryan Thompson (81)
Left-handed Pitchers (8)
- LHP Philip Abner (50)
- LHP Mitch Bratt (60)
- LHP Kohl Drake (58)
- LHP Brandyn Garcia (55)
- LHP A.J. Puk (33)
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (57)
- LHP Andrew Saalfrank (27)
- LHP Blake Walston (48)
Catchers (3)
- Adrian Del Castillo (25)
- Gabriel Moreno (14)
- James McCann (8)
Infielders (9)
- Blaze Alexander (9)
- Nolan Arenano (28)
- Jose Fernandez (79)
- Jordan Lawlar (10)
- Tyler Locklear (31)
- Ketel Marte (4)
- Geraldo Perdomo (2)
- Pavin Smith (26)
- Tim Tawa (13)
Outfielders (4)
- Jorge Barrosa (1)
- Corbin Carroll (7)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12)
- Alek Thomas (5)
Non-Roster Invitees
Right-handed Pitchers (14):
- RHP Isaiah Campbell (49)
- RHP Gerardo Carrillo (68)
- RHP John Curtiss (46)
- RHP Shawn Dubin (65)
- RHP Hayden Durke (53)
- RHP Daniel Eagen (80)
- RHP Junior Fernandez (41)
- RHP Tom Hatch (43)
- RHP Bryce Jarvis (40)
- RHP Derek Law (38)
- RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (43)
- RHP Alfred Morillo (78)
- RHP Taylor Rashi (54)
- RHP Landon Sims (87)
Left-handed Pitchers (3)
- LHP Spencer Giesting (70)
- LHP Tommy Henry (47)
- LHP Yu-Min Lin
Catchers (3)
- Aramis Garcia (35)
- Gavin Logan (94)
- Matt O'Neill (66)
Infielders (8)
- Jacob Amaya (18)
- Luken Baker (21)
- LuJames Groover (91)
- Ben McLaughlin (96)
- Ivan Melendez (85)
- Cristofer Torin (97)
- Tommy Troy (98)
- Ildemaro Vargas (6)
Outfielders (4)
- Druw Jones (93)
- Kristian Robinson (62)
- A.J. Vukovich (95)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (59)
