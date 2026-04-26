Diamondbacks Select Double-A Infielder to Major League Roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move ahead of their game two matchup with the San Diego Padres in Mexico City.

The D-backs have selected infielder Jesus Valdez from the Amarillo Sod Poodles to the major league roster and optioned him to Double-A. Valdez will serve as the Diamondbacks' 27th man for Sunday's game only.

Diamondbacks select Jesus Valdez to major league roster

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

As is the rule for international series, teams are permitted to add a 27th man to their major league roster, but it must be a position player. Valdez is not expected to play in Sunday's game, but can act as an emergency reserve.

The D-backs are already down one of their starting infielders, with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo suffering a left ankle sprain in Saturday's loss. Perdomo is considered day-to-day, however, and manager Torey Lovullo feels "strongly" that Perdomo will not require an IL stint.

Valdez, meanwhile, is a 28-year-old infielder who has been with the Diamondbacks' organization since the 2023 season. He hit .284/.364/.478 for the Sod Poodles in 2025 before receiving a promotion to Triple-A Reno.

He's struggled to stick at the Triple-A level, however, hitting to just a .634 OPS in 37 games with the Aces in 2025. Valdez began 2026 at the Double-A level before spending a one-game stint in Reno in early April. He was then sent back to Amarillo. Valdez will return to the Sod Poodles once he is no longer eligible to be on the roster following Sunday's game.

Valdez has yet to make an appearance at the major league level. He holds a career .249 /.317/.411 slash and 41 homers across parts of seven seasons in the minor leagues.

Arizona's major league infield situation has shifted significantly this season, with both starting first base options in Pavin Smith and Carlos Santana going down with separate injuries.

The emergence of Ildemaro Vargas as an offensive and defensive contributor, alongside the early-career success by rookie Jose Fernandez has painted an entirely difference picture of the D-backs' infield in recent weeks.

Though Perdomo may not miss much time, the D-backs could find themselves in a roster crunch in the infield. If they do end up needing a slightly-more-permanent replacement for Perdomo, it would likely not be Valdez, but potentially one of Arizona's top-10 infield prospects, such as Tommy Troy or LuJames Groover, who are both hitting the ball quite well in the offense-friendly Triple-A environment.