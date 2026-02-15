Diamondbacks Reveal Exciting 2026 Giveaway Schedule

On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks revealed an exciting slate of promotional events, packing the schedule with can't-miss giveaways and more, according to a press release from the team.

This year's giveaway schedule features fan-favorite bobbleheads, 2001 World Series-honoring replica jerseys, and numerous others.

"Baseball is in the air and with fans already counting down to Opening Day, the D-backs unveiled their jam-packed 2026 promotional schedule," the release reads.

"The must-have list of giveaways is headlined by player items like a Ketel Marte tee and Gabriel Moreno Mandalorian and Corbin Carroll 30-30 Mystery bobbles; wearables like the Serpientes Replica Jersey, Mother's Day Jersey and Father's Day Polo; the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Haboob Globe with a Serpientes twist; and an Opening Weekend Postgame Concert featuring The All-American Rejects. The full schedule can be found at dbacks.com/promotions.

"The D-backs will celebrate a milestone moment with the 25th Anniversary of the 2001 World Series championship team on September 19. Fans are invited to relive one of the most unforgettable runs in baseball and honor the team that brought Arizona its first professional sports title, complete with a 2001 Throwback Jersey giveaway.

"Members of the historic World Series team will return home as part of a commemorative pregame ceremony recognizing the legacy, impact and lasting memories of the championship that cemented the Diamondbacks’ place in baseball history."

But the giveaways aren't just about former players.

"The Ketel Marte tee courtesy of State Farm on April 18, Gabriel Moreno Mandalorian bobble courtesy of Cox on May 9 and a Corbin Carroll 30-30 Mystery bobble courtesy of Chase on June 6 are among the exciting player giveaways on-deck."

"The Valley’s favorite purple & teal Serpientes style will be on display with a couple must-have giveaways, the Serpientes Replica Jersey courtesy of Talking Stick Resort on May 23 and the Serpientes Haboob Globe on August 22."

In addition, the team will present giveaways to the moms and dads in fans' lives, with a Mother's Day Jersey giveaway on May 10 and a Father's Day polo giveaway on June 21.

In addition, the D-backs will host multiple free postgame concerts this summer, beginning with The All-American Rejects playing a free show after the game on April 4.

And these are only the marquee giveaway events and items. The full list is much longer. Fans interested can visit this link to see the complete schedule, packed with more giveaways than one could hope for.

