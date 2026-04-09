Diamondbacks Bring Back Controversial Veteran Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks have brought back one of their more controversial recent bullpen arms, according to their transaction log.

Right-handed reliever Joe Ross, who was designated for assignment (and then, subsequently elected free agency after clearing waivers) has been re-signed to a minor league contract by the D-backs.

This will be a new deal for Ross, who struggled in his limited sample size in the major leagues this season. The right-hander held a 19.64 ERA over 3.2 innings in the majors this season — helped along by an ugly six-run blowup against the Detroit Tigers.

Diamondbacks bring back Joe Ross on MiLB deal

Ross, 32, is a veteran of parts of nine major league seasons. His career ERA is 4.37. Ross was a starting pitcher for the majority of his career, but served a full-time relief role as a member of the Philadlphia Phillies in the 2025 season.

It was that very experience — and the ability to provide multiple innings of relief — that helped earn him a somewhat surprising role on the D-backs' opening day roster, despite a 7.71 ERA in the Cactus League during major league spring training.

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Joe Ross (22) pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's one of those unfortunate parts of baseball where you start to... get behind with some pitching and you need arms. And you know, sometimes you have option-able players, sometimes you don't. And Joe wasn't, unfortunately was not throwing the ball that well," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said after the team initially designated the right-hander for assignment.

"As I told him... I don't think we saw anything close to his best and he's going to get another opportunity to pitch in the big leagues. I hope it's with us. If he clears waivers, I told him to think long and hard about coming back. We haven't totally missed on this because 10 days ago we told him he made the team. So we'll see where it takes him."

Evidently, Ross took that conversation with Lovullo to heart. It's unlikely to see Ross called up from Triple-A again in the near future, barring any unforeseen injuries on Arizona's staff, but he will be a depth option available as the season goes on.

As it is a brand new minor league deal, Arizona would have to clear a roster spot before calling Ross back up. Right-hander Taylor Rashi — who can also throw multiple innings — was called up in Ross' place at the time of his DFA.