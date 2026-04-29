Geraldo Perdomo Returns to D-backs Lineup vs Brewers Despite Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks will get their franchise shortstop back for Wednesday evening's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Geraldo Perdomo, who suffered an ankle injury in game one of the D-backs' Mexico City Series against the San Diego Padres, is back in the lineup Wednesday after missing each of Arizona's last two games.

The team officially called it a left ankle sprain at the time, but Perdomo has been day-to-day ever since. Manager Torey Lovullo did express strong optimism that an IL stint could be avoided. With Perdomo returning to Arizona's lineup — batting leadoff and playing shortstop — it would appear he has officially avoided that fate, barring a setback or re-injury.

Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo returns to lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo attempts to lay down a bunt against the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 8, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Below is the D-backs' full lineup for Wednesday night's game:

SS Geraldo Perdomo 2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll C Adrian Del Castillo 1B Ildemaro Vargas LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Nolan Arenado DH Jose Fernandez CF Alek Thomas

Perdomo had been in the midst of a serious hot streak prior to his injury. Despite beginning the year on a poor pace at the plate, the 26-year-old shortstop had hit safely in seven straight contests before the game he was removed from, with two three-hit games (and three triples) in the process.

Though he'd been hitting in the three-hole, Arizona will slot him back into the leadoff spot — something that manager Torey Lovullo had begun doing just ahead of the injury. Perdomo has had a high level of success in the leadoff spot in his career.

Jose Fernandez, who had filled in at shortstop with some slightly mixed results in Perdomo's absence, will return to a DH role. Fernandez has played overall solid infield defense, but has run into a hiccup or two at shortstop in his limited action there this season.

Ildemaro Vargas, whose hit streak continues to impress, slides down the order from the leadoff spot into the five-hole. He'll look to extend his hit streak to 24 games (dating back to 2025) Wednesday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez faces Brewers challenge

Apr 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has not had the same level of success in his most recent starts that he had at the beginning of the season, but he's still kept the D-backs alive in every game he's pitched.

Rodriguez has a 2.89 ERA through his first five starts, but has allowed four runs on six hits in back-to-back outings. After a massive pitching blowup by the D-backs in Tuesday's game, Rodriguez will need to find a way to limit the Brewers' small-ball capacity and prevent them from extending innings — a tough challenge, to say the least.

Rodriguez has never beaten the Brewers in his lengthy major league career, and was bashed around for five runs in 2.1 innings in Milwaukee during the 2025 season. With a taxed bullpen due to a lack of recent starter length, Arizona will need more than that out of Rodriguez on Wednesday.