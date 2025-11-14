Diamondbacks Sign International Free Agent

According to the Arizona Diamondbacks' transaction logs, the team has made a signing of the international variety.

The D-backs have reportedly inked 17-year-old right-handed pitcher Emiliano Mache to a minor league contract. Mache is from the Dominican Republic, and will likely appear in the 2026 Dominican Summer League (DSL).

Mache comes with a sturdy frame, measuring in at six feet and 160 pounds. Clearly, at 17 years of age, Mache won't be joining affiliated ball or the majors anytime soon, but depending on his development path, could rise up the ranks if the results speak for themselves.

The D-backs have gotten some hefty results out of their international signings, though it usually takes multiple years to see a return on that type of early investment.

Geraldo Perdomo is the most notable recent example of such a success story. Perdomo signed out of the Dominican Republic at just 16 years of age back in the summer of 2016.

On Thursday, Perdomo placed fourth in National League MVP voting after leading his team in WAR in a breakout 2025.

Right-hander Yilber Diaz is another notable example, as he was signed for just $10,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2021.

Though it's been a rough recent stretch for Diaz, he has appeared on the major league roster since his signing, including a pair of Quality Starts in his first two MLB outings.

Nine of the D-backs' top 30 prospects are former international free agent signings. Of those nine, four came out of the Dominican Republic.

Arizona's No. 12 prospect Jansel Luis, who was just named to the Arizona Fall League All-Star team, signed out of the Dominican as a teenager in 2022. Luis hit .304/.342/.422 for the High-A Hillsboro Hops in 2025.

Arizona recently opened a state-of-the-art baseball academy in the DR back in November of 2024, increasing their presence in the region.

When dealing with international signees, the results are often years away. If Mache does rise through the ranks, it will be some time before cracking any top prospect list, barring a drastic breakout.

But Arizona has seen some of their most prominent players and prospects come from the international route over the years.

Perhaps this signing is just the beginning of another success story for the Diamondbacks.

