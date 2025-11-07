D-backs Prospect Selected to Fall League All-Star Team
On Thursday, rosters for the Arizona Fall League's annual Fall Star Game were announced, and only one Arizona Diamondbacks hitting prospect made the cut.
Infielder Jansel Luis, Arizona's No. 12 prospect, was the sole D-backs prospect to find his way onto the roster. Luis has primarily played third base for the Salt River Rafters this Fall League Season.
The Fall Stars game will take place on Sunday, November 9 at Sloan Park in Mesa. The game begins at 6:00 p.m. Arizona time, 8:00 p.m. Eastern.
Via MLB.com:
"Going on two decades, the Fall Stars Game is an annual panoply of future MLB superstars and award winners. This year’s participants join a ever-growing and impressive list of alumni that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Royce Lewis, Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr and many others.
"Fall Stars Game rosters were voted on by AFL staff, farm directors and MLB.com writers prior to Final 2 voting, which concludes Friday at 8 p.m. ET and allows fans added the American League's Final Vote winner and the National League's Final Vote winner to the roster," wrote MLB's Joe Trezza
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jansel Luis Named to Fall Star Game
Luis, the 20-year-old infielder out of the Dominican Republic, has played in 21 Fall League games. Surprisingly enough, his numbers do not look all that appealing, with a .213 average and .539 OPS.
Still, Luis has been quite the threat on the bases, with eight stolen bases in 10 attempts. He has three doubles, eight RBI and eight walks against 18 strikeouts on the season.
Luis spent the 2025 season with the Hillsboro Hops, hitting to a .304/.342/.422 slash and .764 OPS in a relatively pitcher-friendly Northwest League. While there was little in terms of power present in Luis' bat, he clearly displayed an ability to hit for contact, getting on base at a high clip.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Fall League Action
On Wednesday, D-backs right-hander Lorenzo Encarnacion recorded his first career save, helping Salt River secure a 4-3 victory to end their losing streak.
Encarnacion only got two outs, but punched out both batters faced without allowing a baserunner. The Dominican righty has yet to allow an earned run this Fall, but was not selected to the Fall Star squad.
Meanwhile, major league reliever Drey Jameson has been removed from the Fall League roster. Jameson has been working to get his pitches and velocity back to regular shape, as he's had a rough bout of injury luck for the past three seasons.
Related Content: D-backs Reliever Removed from Fall League Roster