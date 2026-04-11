Latest Gabriel Moreno Injury Update is Brutal News for D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks star catcher Gabriel Moreno is expected to be placed on the injured list due to his left lower back issue, manager Torey Lovullo told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson during the postgame broadcast.

Moreno was pulled from Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the third inning after tweaking something in his back on a throw down to second base. James McCann replaced Moreno at the time.

Moreno was initially considered day-to-day, but he underwent imaging to determine the severity of the issue on Saturday morning. Lovullo said the issue was muscle-related, but did not have the specific diagnosis or details.

"He's got a lower back issue that's not a bone or the typical back situation, it's more muscular in nature. ... it's looking like an IL stint, for sure," Lovullo said.

The manager did add: "We think it could be a very quick turnaround," however.

Diamondbacks Gabriel Moreno to go on IL

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) doubles during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moreno is in the midst of a solid season at the plate, slashing .275/.333/.400 thus far in 2026. He came off the bench with two pinch-hit doubles in a rubber-match win over the New York Mets just a game prior to suffering the injury.

Moreno is a key member of Arizona's lineup, frequently hitting in the cleanup spot and providing a solid blend of contact and pop. Losing him for an extended period of time would certainly be a blow to a battig order that has already been uncharacteristically poor to this point of the young season.

Simply put, the D-backs are a better team — offensively and defensively — when Moreno is on the field. McCann has been a sturdy veteran backup, but the Diamondbacks would prefer to have Moreno's bat (and throwing arm) in the game as often as possible.

Moreno has had a difficult time staying healthy in his young career. He missed nearly half of the 2025 season with a fracture in his hand, and has yet to eclipse 111 games played (which came in the 2023 season) as a member of the D-backs.

As it stands, the D-backs have two catchers on their active roster in McCann and third-string catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Del Castillo has been more of a bat-first, DH-leaning catcher, but caught his first game of the year on Saturday in a close 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Moreno's injury. An IL stint and corresponding roster move is expected in the next 24 hours.