Latest Gabriel Moreno Injury Update is Brutal News for D-backs
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Arizona Diamondbacks star catcher Gabriel Moreno is expected to be placed on the injured list due to his left lower back issue, manager Torey Lovullo told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson during the postgame broadcast.
Moreno was pulled from Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the third inning after tweaking something in his back on a throw down to second base. James McCann replaced Moreno at the time.
Moreno was initially considered day-to-day, but he underwent imaging to determine the severity of the issue on Saturday morning. Lovullo said the issue was muscle-related, but did not have the specific diagnosis or details.
"He's got a lower back issue that's not a bone or the typical back situation, it's more muscular in nature. ... it's looking like an IL stint, for sure," Lovullo said.
The manager did add: "We think it could be a very quick turnaround," however.
Diamondbacks Gabriel Moreno to go on IL
Moreno is in the midst of a solid season at the plate, slashing .275/.333/.400 thus far in 2026. He came off the bench with two pinch-hit doubles in a rubber-match win over the New York Mets just a game prior to suffering the injury.
Moreno is a key member of Arizona's lineup, frequently hitting in the cleanup spot and providing a solid blend of contact and pop. Losing him for an extended period of time would certainly be a blow to a battig order that has already been uncharacteristically poor to this point of the young season.
Simply put, the D-backs are a better team — offensively and defensively — when Moreno is on the field. McCann has been a sturdy veteran backup, but the Diamondbacks would prefer to have Moreno's bat (and throwing arm) in the game as often as possible.
Moreno has had a difficult time staying healthy in his young career. He missed nearly half of the 2025 season with a fracture in his hand, and has yet to eclipse 111 games played (which came in the 2023 season) as a member of the D-backs.
As it stands, the D-backs have two catchers on their active roster in McCann and third-string catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Del Castillo has been more of a bat-first, DH-leaning catcher, but caught his first game of the year on Saturday in a close 4-3 loss to the Phillies.
Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Moreno's injury. An IL stint and corresponding roster move is expected in the next 24 hours.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz