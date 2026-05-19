D-backs Latest Roster Move Confirms Tough James McCann Injury News

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed veteran backup catcher James McCann on the injured list, after he was removed from Monday night's blowout win over the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning.

After Monday's game, manager Torey Lovullo said an IL stint was likely. That expectation has been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon.

McCann will land on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad. It is unclear as of this writing how close to the minimum stint McCann will be down for. Minor cases can, on occasion, have as quick as a 1-2 week recovery period, but more severe quad strains can stretch on to over a month, or longer.

In McCann's place, Arizona is calling up veteran catcher Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Reno. Garcia will head to Phoenix to mark his second stint on the Diamondbacks' big league roster.

Arizona's 40-man roster had been sitting at 38 prior to the move. Adding Garcia to that group puts it at 39 following the roster move.

Diamondbacks place James McCann on IL

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McCann has not been in the midst of the most productive offensive season, hitting just .203/.217/.254 without a homer yet in the 2026 season.

Though his bat has not been hot, the fact is McCann has been a valuable veteran presence to the Diamondbacks, both in the clubhouse and among the pitching staff.

It was McCann's free agent acquisition near the midway point of the 2025 season that spurred on somewhat of a turnaround for Arizona's struggling rotation, and he's been an invaluable member of the D-backs' organization in an intangible way.

Without McCann, Arizona's catcher group will center mainly around the currently-healthy Gabriel Moreno, whose bat has come alive in recent days, and the lefty-hitting Adrian Del Castillo, who has been primarily a DH option for the Diamondbacks. Lovullo went out of his way to note the defensive improvements Del Castillo has made behind the plate, however.

Diamondbacks select Aramis Garcia

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Aramis Garcia during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garcia is a journeyman backstop who has served primarily as minor league depth since he first joined the Diamondbacks' organization in 2025. Garcia has appeared in a combined eight games (14 total plate appearances) in the major leagues between 2024 and 2026, with one hit and zero extra-base hits in the process.

Garcia appeared in three games for the Diamondbacks this season, when Moreno had to spend time on the IL with an oblique injury. He's spent the rest of the year in Triple-A, hitting .244/.404/.533 with three homers for the Reno Aces.