Diamondbacks Star Catcher Exits Game with Back Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno exited Friday afternoon's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park just ahead of the third inning.

According to an update from the Diamondbacks, Moreno was removed with what was called left lower back tightness. There is no indication of severity as of this writing. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on this developing story.

Moreno was replaced by veteran backup catcher James McCann. Moreno had ended the previous inning by throwing out Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford at second base.

Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno leaves game vs Phillies early

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) doubles during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moreno has been hitting the ball well of late, including a pair of critical pinch-hit doubles in Thursday afternoon's rubber match win over the New York Mets. Moreno is hitting .275/.333/.400 with five doubles on the season — but has yet to leave the yard with a home run.

Moreno is a crucial part of both the D-backs' offense and defense. Though McCann is certainly a proficient backup catcher, and has brought a positive veteran presence to the pitching staff, Moreno has been the one delivering big hits and in the middle of the lineup, as well as consistently controlling runners.

The encouraging factor is this injury concern for Moreno is not related to the elbow inflammation that held him out of a few Cactus League games towards the end of spring training. Of course, the Gold Glove backstop may still require additional tests or an IL stint if it proves to be severe.

As it stands, the Diamondbacks still do have two catcher available on their roster, if Moreno is forced to miss any significant period of time. McCann would most likely be the primary starter, with Adrian Del Castillo behind him in the depth chart.

Del Castillo's defense has not been quite the caliber of Moreno or McCann in his young career, which has mostly relegated him to DH duties. Manager Torey Lovullo did make it clear that he would be comfortable with Del Castillo catching in more than simply an emergency situation.

Beyond that, the depth options in Triple-A Reno consist of veterans Matt O'Neill and Aramis Garcia. Jeremiah Boyd, who is on the Aces' roster, is currently on the development list.

The Diamondbacks are now without both Moreno and star outfielder Corbin Carroll (hip flexor tightness) in their Friday lineup against the Phillies, though Carroll is expected to be available off the bench and back at some point during the weekend.