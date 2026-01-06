Insiders Give Encouraging Update on D-backs' Ketel Marte Situation

All signs seem to be pointing toward Ketel Marte remaining a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a recent report further enforces that possibility.

Not long following D-backs GM Mike Hazen's direct words to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon are reporting that Arizona is likely to end their pursuit of a Marte trade.

Arizona Diamondbacks May Move on From Marte Trade Soon

Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen talks with Senior Vice President & Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye (right) during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Barring a last-minute change, the Diamondbacks are expected to move on soon from their trade discussions involving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte," the two insiders wrote.

"General manager Mike Hazen signaled as much to MLB.com last week. Nothing has changed since then, and the team has always viewed a trade of Marte as a long shot."

The messaging is consistent with what Hazen and the D-backs have been telling the media point blank for some time. Of course, that does not mean Arizona wasn't actively motivated to make a deal happen, but it's clear the D-backs have not budged off their rightfully-high asking price for the three-time All-Star.

Tied up in all of this is the recent reports that Arizona is heavily in on the pursuit of All-Star and former Astros and Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman. It's generally been thought that Bregman would only be a possibility if the D-backs were to move on from Marte, however.

According to Rosenthal and Sammon, however, the end of Marte trade talks might not rule out a marriage with Bregman.

"What the return of Marte would mean for the D-backs’ pursuit of Bregman is unclear. A scenario exists in which the team could carry both, but Arizona might prefer to avoid a major expenditure and invest in bullpen help and a right-handed hitting first baseman/DH instead," Rosenthal and Sammon added.

It's always felt, even from the beginning of this offseason cycle, that a Marte trade was very unlikely. Even if there was motivation on the part of Arizona to find a trade partner, Hazen and co. understand the need to ensure their high price is met.

The only way trading Marte would help improve the D-backs would be to bring back a truly game-changing haul, likely involving multiple high-end pitchers at the major league level.

If teams aren't willing to offer that, it sure seems as if Arizona is content to run it back with the best second baseman in the sport on his team-friendly contract.

