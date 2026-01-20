Intriguing Diamondbacks Prospect Gets Top-10 Nod

No one can ever accuse the Arizona Diamondbacks of having too little infield talent in their prospect pool.

Not long following the D-backs' three-player top-10 placement among second base prospects, third baseman LuJames Groover was recognized as a top-10 future third baseman in MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo's rankings list. Groover came in sixth among the third base prospects mentioned.

Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover Named Top 10 3B Prospect

Gino Groover gives an interview during the Arizona Fall League media day at Scottsdale Stadium on Oct. 4, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Groover is one of Arizona's more MLB-ready top prospects, with an estimated debut at some point in the 2026 season. That may be difficult with the recent acquisition of Nolan Arenado, as well as the wealth of third base options on Arizona's roster — such as Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar.

Groover is listed as the D-backs' No. 10 overall prospect, and their fourth among infield prospects. He spent 2025 with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, posting a .309/.399/.434 slash and .833 OPS. His hit tool was on full display, and he'll almost certainly begin the 2026 season in Triple-A with the Reno Aces.

"Since the D-backs took Groover out of North Carolina State in the second round of the 2023 Draft, he’s done nothing but hit, with a career .297 average and a .384 on-base percentage after posting a slash line of .309/.399/.434 at Double-A last year," Mayo wrote of Groover.

"He rarely strikes out, with a career 13.5 percent K rate, never misses a fastball and had just a 20 percent overall miss rate, per Synergy, in 2025."

Where he's lacked somewhat has been in the power department, although he did just crush a career-high 12 homers over 123 games in Amarillo. Still, he rarely whiffs, and finds his way on base at a high clip. Given the profile of many of the D-backs' major- and minor-league players, Groover may not need to light up the slug column to earn a major league nod.

The Diamondbacks' infield remains quite crowded, however. Arenado figures to get the majority of reps at third base, barring an injury. It feels most likely that a lengthy injury absence by the eight-time All-Star would be the only way the D-backs might hand significant playing time to Groover (assuming he can hit in a very hitter-friendly PCL at the Triple-A level).

But Groover is, at least, another testament to Arizona's infield depth. There are plenty of options at the D-backs' disposal should they have need.

