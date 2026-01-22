Ketel Marte's Top-100 Ranking Proves D-backs Made Right Choice

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not trading Ketel Marte. And considering he was just named one of the best players in all of MLB, that appears to be the correct move by GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office.

On Wednesday, MLB's prestigious Top 100 list continued its rollout. The Diamondbacks had been somewhat lacking for representation in the upper numbers, before Geraldo Perdomo became the first Arizona player to make the list at No. 24.

A few spots later, Marte came in at No. 19, sandwiched in between a pair of Dodgers in Will Smith and Mookie Betts. Surprisingly enough, 19 was the same exact spot he was awarded after his exceptional 2024 campaign.

Marte's numbers actually took a step back in 2025, which almost feels like a dishonest assessment of just how good he was. He hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 homers and a 145 wRC+ (45% above league average) this past season, and those numbers were somehow notably less productive than they were in 2024.

There's no denying Marte is one of the best players in all of baseball. He's certainly atop all second base rankings. He's been a consistent producer offensively and plays solid defense. Diamondbacks fans need no reminder of his excellence.

Still, trade speculation flooded the offseason rumor mill this year. After there was some internal drama surrounding Marte in the 2025 regular season, the D-backs explored trading their three-time All-Star.

No team was willing to offer the trade package Hazen was seeking, however, and Marte was definitively pulled off the market so Arizona could move on to other pursuits.

It's not as if a trade (for the right price) could not have benefited Arizona. In fact, it may have been one for the only feasible ways to add the amount of impact pitching the D-backs need. But to see Marte listed as one of the 20 best players in all of MLB certainly makes Arizona seem like the winners in the ultimate outcome.

It's impossible to say if Marte's results in the coming year will vindicate the D-backs' decision, but they will go into the year with the 19th-best player in MLB on their roster.

And Marte most likely won't be the last player on this list. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll is guaranteed to be found somewhere even higher on the list.

To have a top-25 player and two top-20 players at the top of the lineup certainly speaks to the potent lineup the D-backs have, although they will also go without seeing a pitcher on the list.

