One Last-Minute Move the D-backs Could Still Make Before Opening Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks are mere days from their season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. And yet, they still have a glaring hole in their roster.

Though Arizona has made a decent slate of additions to their pitching staff this offseason, there is still no clear-cut left-handed relief option available, particularly in the event of a high-leverage situation.

Arizona has made last-minute relief additions in the past. For example, Jalen Beeks was signed on the eve of opening day, and almost immediately became the most reliable lefty workhorse in Arizona's bullpen.

Diamondbacks could (and should) add a left-handed reliever

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Joey Lucchesi against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There don't tend to be many legitimately good free agent left-handed relievers just floating out there, unsigned. A move to acquire one would likely either require a trade or taking a flyer on a potential under-the-radar arm.

One option that is available, as much as D-backs fans might groan at it: former Diamondback Andrew Chafin was recently let go by the Minnesota Twins.

Chafin pitched to an elite 2.41 ERA in 42 games for the Twins and Nationals in 2025. He posted a 3.51 ERA in 62 games in 2024, one year following his departure from Arizona.

There's also left-hander Joey Lucchesi, who the Giants just released. Lucchesi pitched to a 3.76 ERA in 2025.

The point is, the Diamondbacks may still be looking to grab a lefty reliever. And if they aren't they should.

As it stands, Brandyn Garcia and Philip Abner are the only southpaws close to being major-league caliber hurlers in Arizona's organization.

Garcia, who now appears to be a lock for the opening day roster, has struggled immensely with throwing strikes in recent outings. In just 5.1 innings, Garcia has walked seven batters and hit four. He's landed pitches for strikes at just above a 44% rate in his past three outings.

"We think he's very close, but he's got to find the zone," Lovullo said of Garcia. "That's our main pillar is fill up the zone. ... a little bit of a grind for him right now, but we're going to coach him up."

Garcia's stuff is high quality when placed properly. A 96-97 MPH sinker and sharp-breaking sweeper tend to play well when the location is sharp.

Abner, meanwhile, was having a somewhat positive spring training despite the 4.66 ERA over nine games, but was just reassigned to minor league camp. That suggests Garcia will be the winner of that camp battle.

Abner's stuff is not nearly as high-octane as Garcia's, but he's been a more consistent strike-thrower, and has 12 strikeouts against four walks in 9.2 innings. The lefty made his MLB debut in 2025 after jumping three levels of the minor leagues.