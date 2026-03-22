D-backs' Latest 3-Player Move Tells us a Lot About Opening Day Roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks are beginning to put the finishing touches on what will eventually become their opening day roster. On Sunday, three more members of big league camp were sent out.

Arizona optioned left-handed reliever Philip Abner to Triple-A Reno. In addition, the D-backs reassigned catcher Aramis Garcia and utility infielder Jacob Amaya to minor league camp.

There are now 33 players remaining in big-league camp.

Diamondbacks' 3-player move has opening day implications

Abner, who was one of the D-backs' only left-handed options in the bullpen, had been quietly putting together a very solid spring training.

Though his ERA was 4.66, he had 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings against just four walks. He had, however, run into trouble in each of his previous three Cactus League appearances, giving up four earned runs over the course of his previous 3.2 innings.

Abner had been in a relative roster battle with fellow lefty Brandyn Garcia this spring. Garcia's high-octane stuff certainly made him the frontrunner initially, but the former Mariners reliever had completely lost the strike zone in each of his last three outings.

Abner looked as if he might have been gaining ground in that race as a result of Garcia's struggles, but will ultimately take a back seat, for the time being.

It's worth noting Abner is just 23 years old, and climbed three minor league levels (beginning at High-A) before making an improbable MLB debut in 2025.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws to the Colorado Rockies in the third inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amaya had been having an exceptional spring training, slashing .341/.375/.477 with two homers and a team-leading 10 RBI in Cactus League play. He and fellow utilityman Ildemaro Vargas were two of Arizona's shortstop-capable depth options this spring.

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Vargas, who performed well for Arizona in the 2025 season, appears to have won that battle, for now. Vargas has hit to an even better line this spring, slashing an immense .390/.405/.561 in 14 games.

Aramis Garcia's reassignment does not come as a major surprise. He will serve as a veteran depth option at the Triple-A level, with Gabriel Moreno on track to be ready for opening day.

Moreno has been dealing with forearm tightness, but is in Sunday's lineup behind the plate. James McCann will back him up in the coming season, barring an injury.

The Diamondbacks still have some tough decisions to make with regard to their roster before opening day. Still, these sendouts are an indication of at least two roster battles reaching a conclusion.