What Marcus Semien Trade to Mets Means for D-backs

On Sunday, the New York Mets took a big swing at a trade for an All-Star second baseman — and no, it wasn't Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.

The Mets' deal came seemingly out of nowhere, adding a 35-year-old Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers in exchange for outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

So how does this affect the D-backs? Well, for one, they'll have to deal with Semien in the National League now.

But with Arizona fielding offers on Marte, it also takes away one of the teams that most desperately needed a second baseman, as the market for an unlikely trade of Marte will now dwindle to a degree.

Mets' Semien Trade Decreases Ketel Marte's Market

Sep 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) sits on the base against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Reportedly, at least seven teams had checked in on Marte's availability via trade.

It's unknown whether the Mets were one of them, or how serious any potential offers to Mike Hazen and co. were, but New York was one of the teams with the most need for a second baseman, and some rumors had been floating as to a potential marriage in Queens.

That is likely all but ruled out as a result of Sunday's deal.

A Marte trade is already unlikely, though one insider did say Arizona is "motivated" to move their All-Star second baseman. Hazen would not go that far, but did confirm he is listening.

"I have to listen to what people say [with regard to a trade]," Hazen said. "Part of that is not just shutting everything down at the door. There's times where I shut everything down at the door, but there's other times where I can't, I'm not in a position to do that.

"Everyone checks in on... your better players. They're coming after your better players."

Regardless, it's going to take a very large haul to pry Marte away from the D-backs. Whether they are or aren't motivated to make a deal, they likely won't part with the three-time All-Star and 2023 NLCS MVP just for the sake of parting with him.

The Mets, meanwhile, had some young pitching options that might have appealed to the D-backs for a trade. No. 1 prospect Nolan McLean comes to mind, though New York might not have been willing to part with him for any return.

It does feel as if Marte will ultimately remain in the Sedona Red come 2026, unless a team is willing to give up a top-tier, controllable starting pitcher.

The Mets, meanwhile are taking a bit of a gamble on an aging second baseman in Semien who has struggled to produce in recent years. Whether Marte was ever truly in the mix for New York, he's out of it now.

