Merrill Kelly Gives Disappointing Update on Opening Day Roster Status

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly does not think he will be able to land on the opening day roster, he told reporters (including Steve Gilbert of MLB.com) after exiting from his start against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

It's been a point of uncertainty for Kelly and the D-backs as to whether or not the veteran right-hander would be capable of avoiding a stint on the injured list to begin 2026 after intercostal nerve irritation shut him down from throwing.

"Anytime I think about Opening Day with the boys in LA with the team, the idea of maybe missing that is, obviously, not fun," Kelly said (Via Alex Weiner of AZSports). "Opening day is special, especially in LA. I think that'll be the first one I've missed since my debut if that's the case."

"Obviously anytime you're away from the team and not enjoying being a part of it is obviously a little bit disappointing, but it's part of what we do and part of what we sign up for. Hopefully shouldn't be too far after that."

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Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly Could Start Season on IL

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Kelly were to be placed on the IL, the D-backs would be able to backdate that designation three days prior to opening day. Kelly could, potentially, only end up missing the first 12 days (including off days) of the regular season.

That would allow Kelly to potentially return on April 6 — an off-day — ahead of an April 7 matchup with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Kelly was, of course, slated to start on opening day against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium for the first time in his career. The back issue forced him off his schedule enough to rule out an opening day start for the veteran righty relatively quickly after the initial ailment was reported.

The opening day nod will go to right-hander Zac Gallen instead, who similarly re-signed with the Diamondbacks this offseason. It will be Gallen's fourth consecutive opening day start with Arizona.

The good news, obviously, is that Kelly came out of his start feeling good.

It was a bit of a rough 1.2 innings for the veteran Friday night, who gave up four hits and two earned runs in the second inning alone. His velocity was a half-tick below last year's average, and he did pick up four whiffs and a looking strikeout, however.