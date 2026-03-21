Exciting D-backs Righty to Start Final Home Game of Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks will play their final home game of this year's spring training slate at Salt River Fields on Saturday afternoon. Despite the recent heat wave, which has forced numerous instances of rescheduled first pitch times throughout the Cactus League, Saturday's game remains set for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.

The Diamondbacks will take on the Texas Rangers, with right-hander Ryne Nelson taking the mound for his final spring tune-up start.

Diamondbacks' Nelson set for final home game of spring training

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (19) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nelson has a 4.50 ERA thus far in Cactus League play, but has generally looked sharp. In a time of year where results — within reason — are hardly any indication of future success, the importance lies more heavily on stuff and location.

Nelson has presented both of those factors in a positive light. His fastball has displayed the same mid-to-upper-90s velocity with significant life.

Nelson's most recent start saw him toss four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing only a solo home run while striking out six. He did not walk a batter.

It's encouraging to see Nelson appearing to pick up right where he left off after a breakout 2025. Barring unforeseen health issues, the right-hander appears poised to once again be one of the D-backs' not-so-secret rotation weapons.

Nelson won't be hindered by a lack of clarity in his role this year, but is still prepared for anything.

"I feel the exact same coming into camp this year as I did last year," Nelson told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert ahead of spring training. "I think the second you get comfortable, and you think that things are going to be easy or whatnot, you start to let what got you here slip."

Diamondbacks' lineup vs Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar catches a fly ball during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Arizona's regulars are all back in the building following the World Baseball Classic, spring lineups have begun to look more and more like they might in the regular season.

The Diamondbacks' lineup for Saturday's game is as follows:

1 - 2B Ketel Marte

2 - LF Alek Thomas

3 - SS Geraldo Perdomo

4 - DH Nolan Arenado

5 - 1B Carlos Santana

6 - C James McCann

7 - 3B Tim tawa

8 - CF Jordan Lawlar

9 - RF Jorge Barrosa

Diamondbacks lineup , reserves and scheduled relievers. Ryne Nelson gets the start pic.twitter.com/3jhrzr5Y09 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) March 21, 2026

Lawlar will return to center field, where he has received the vast majority of his spring defensive reps. His first stint in left field, earlier this week, saw him drop a routine fly ball before immediately making an athletic leaping catch. Lawlar's regular home come opening day feels more likely to be in center.