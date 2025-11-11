Insider's 'Perfect Transaction' Makes No Sense for D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks have glaring areas of need in the coming offseason. Pitching is of the utmost importance, of course, but the D-backs also are in need of a first baseman.

With that said, the addition process is going to be difficult this offseason, with a payroll decrease incoming.

This week, ESPN insider Jeff Passan put together one "perfect" free agency move for all 30 teams. His eyebrow-raising D-backs suggestion was to address the first base position by signing Pete Alonso.

It's understandable to project a top-end first baseman to Arizona, who needs both lineup depth and someone to man first base every day. But this transaction is far out of the realm of realism for Arizona.

Passan: Diamondbacks Should Sign Pete Alonso

Sep 14, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) conducts an interview after hitting a walk off three run home run against the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning at Citi Field.

Here's what Passan had to say about the potential match:

"The Diamondbacks' core is enviable, with Corbin Carroll in the outfield and Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo up the middle. Arizona could trade Marte and consider a soft reboot, or it can add to what it has already.

"As much as the instinct is to target pitching -- and, no question, the Diamondbacks need more of that -- putting a bopper behind Perdomo, Marte and Carroll to take advantage of the trio's excellent on-base skills would give Arizona one of the scariest lineups in the NL.

"Seeing as one particular bopper can play first base or DH, two areas of need for Arizona, the fit feels strong."

Alonso would certainly be a huge boost to Arizona's lineup, no doubt. Adding that level of production in the form of an All-Star slugger would undeniably excite the Chase Field crowd.

But this type of move makes little to no sense for Arizona. Here's why:

Why Diamondbacks Shouldn't Sign Pete Alonso

Spotrac's market value estimation for Alonso totals a five-year, $147 million deal — averaging just over $29 million per year. Assumedly, he and agent Scott Boras will only look to raise that number.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks may only have between $27-37 million in payroll to spend in free agency this offseason, as estimated by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.

So while adding Alonso's production to the lineup would benefit the D-backs offensively, it would nearly wipe out Arizona's available funds.

While Passan glosses over the need for pitching, it's that area the D-backs absolutely must focus on at the highest level of priority this offseason after ranking in the bottom third of MLB in most pitching categories.

Arizona will very likely have to turn to the trade market to fill some of those pressing needs, but spending nearly all their available payroll on one player (who is also a below-average defender) would not make financial sense for GM Mike Hazen and co.

