Speedy Outfielder May Have Played his Last Game For D-backs

In this edition, the subject is speedy lefty-hitting outfielder Jake McCarthy, who endured a troublesome 2025 campaign after an extremely successful 2024 season. With trade rumors swirling, it's possible the lackluster year will be the last Arizona sees of McCarthy in a D-backs uniform.

Arizona Diamondbacks Player Review: Jake McCarthy

McCarthy's 2025 season fell well short of the excellent season he had in 2024. After posting a chaos-driven .285 average a year prior, he struggled to even get on the board for his first set of games.

In fact, McCarthy did not record a base hit until his ninth game of the 2025 season. He was sent down to Triple-A Reno in late April, and did not return until June 24.

From that point forward, McCarthy was more of an offensive threat, but it still took a while to see his numbers climb back to even replacement-level figures.

He did, however, have a solid month of August. The 28-year-old speedster hit .283/.298/.413 through the penultimate month of the season.

Still, McCarthy's peripherals were a bit ugly to look at. He posted a high 34.3% chase rate and rarely hit the ball hard. McCarthy has never been much of a power hitter, but he struggled to make solid contact to a high degree in 2025.

Jake McCarthy: 2026 Outlook

There is a distinct chance McCarthy has taken his last at-bat for the D-backs. A recent report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro states that Arizona is looking to trade one of McCarthy or fellow outfielder Alek Thomas.

Of the two, McCarthy has the better offensive resume. It's actually easy to forget just how good McCarthy can be when he's hot at the plate. The lefty hitter received NL Rookie of the Year votes for his 2022 season and was one of Arizona's top-order weapons in 2024.

It's not a guarantee that either are traded, or that McCarthy would be the more desirable of the two. But there is a distinct possibility that his rough 2025 season may be the last one he puts forward in a D-backs uniform.

If McCarthy is not traded, he's a bounce-back candidate, with some positive regression likely to hit. He may not hit like an All-Star, but McCarthy has proven his ability to provide legitimate offensive value, even if it hasn't been consistent.

