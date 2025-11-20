Tender Deadline Looms for Cash-Conscious Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks, along with the rest of MLB, face another offseason transaction deadline this Friday, November 21. The Tender Deadline.

November 21: Tender Deadline

This is the deadline for teams to offer a contract to unsigned players, whether pre-arbitration or arbitration-eligible. A "non-tendered" player becomes a free agent. You'll most likely see this arise in the case of players expected to get a significant raise via arbitration, even if coming off a down year.

As the Diamondbacks recently cleared space off their 40-man roster to add Rule 5 eligible players, the focus here will be on arbitration-eligible players. Once players are eligible for arbitration, their salary will escalate above the league minimum into the millions.

The table below shows eight arbitration-eligible Diamondbacks with the estimated contract amount they will receive, as calculated by MLB Trade Rumors. If any of these players are "non-tendered," meaning not offered a contract, they become free agents.

Diamondbacks arbitration eligible players with estimates | Jack Sommers

Will the Diamondbacks Tender Contracts to All Eight Players?

There has been some speculation as to whether any of these players will be non-tendered to save money. That is because the Diamondbacks have indicated they will be cutting payroll in 2026. They entered 2025 with a franchise record opening day payroll commitment between $190-195 million.

Due to a selloff at the trade deadline their year-end payroll ended up at significantly less than that, saving approximately $15 million. They likely ended 2025 at $180 million or lower.

It's not clear how much the Diamondbacks will reduce payroll heading into 2026, and from which number they are reducing, the opening day number or the year-end number. But their current commitment is just under $142 million.

D-backs 2026 Payroll Commit as of November 20 | Jack Sommers

It should be noted that at the bare minimum, any non-tendered arbitration-eligible player would need to be replaced by a league minimum player at approximately $800,000. That mitigates the savings for non-tendering any of the players in the table.

There is absolutely zero chance the team will non-tender Gabriel Moreno or Ryne Nelson. The starting catcher and most reliable starting pitcher on the team the last two years are going nowhere.

There has been some speculation that A.J. Puk's status might be in question due to the fact he had elbow surgery in June of 2025.

Due to it being the "brace" procedure, as opposed to full Tommy John surgery, there is some hope he could make it back within 12-13 months, and maybe even before the All-Star break.

Considering how elite Puk was in 2024, even getting 30 innings pitched out of him in 2026 at this price point is a "no-brainer" according to one D-backs insider I spoke with.

Due to seniority and service time, Ryan Thompson has the highest projected amount at $3.9 million. He had a 3.92 ERA and missed almost two months with an injury, but came back to pitch well in September, and should be in line for his raise.

Kevin Ginkel had a down year, and ended the season on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury. But considering his past success and pedigree, it seems hard to believe the team would cut bait for just $2.2 million in savings. That is, unless the team has lingering concerns about the health of his shoulder.

Pavin Smith does not have any current competition for the left side of a first base platoon, and is very likely to be tendered.

Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy have been rumored to be on the trade block, and despite down seasons, probably still have at least some trade value. Considering how low their estimates are and the minimal savings that can be achieved, it would seem a waste to non-tender either of them.

Summary

Based on this analysis, it would seem that all eight players should be tendered. If any of these players are non-tendered, it would be an alarming and clear indication that the team is scraping for every penny, and the payroll cut they've hinted at will be significant.

It should be noted that General Manager Mike Hazen has stated publicly that he does not believe payroll will be an impediment to him building a competitive roster for 2026.

