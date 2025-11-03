Veteran Catcher's Free Agency is Perfect Opportunity for D-backs
Free agency officially begins on Sunday, after the conclusion of the World Series. That means all 137 pending free agents officially enter free agency, including Arizona Diamondbacks backup cacther James McCann.
A statement by the MLB Players' Association listed every free agent who will hit the market this offseason. McCann, along with Zac Gallen and Jalen Beeks, was listed.
For the next five days (known as the "quiet period") only the D-backs are permitted to sign McCann, Beeks or Gallen. This provides Arizona with the perfect opportunity to fill a legitimate roster need before the need even manifests.
Arizona should, without a doubt, take advantage of the opportunity to negotiate exclusively with McCann.
Related Content: Zac Gallen Takes First Free Agency Step
Related Content: D-backs Pitcher Enters Free Agency
Why Arizona Diamondbacks Should Re-sign James McCann
The backup catcher spot is one that every contending MLB team tends to have.
As much as it may not seem like a massive boost to any roster, it's extremely important to have a competent bat (and pitch-caller) behind home plate when the starter requires a day off or suffers an injury.
Especially with a backstop as consistently injury-riddled as Gabriel Moreno, the D-backs have to take that position seriously.
McCann was a surprise signing in the middle of the 2025 season, inking a deal with Arizona after spending the first portion of the year on the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A club.
It was injured ace Corbin Burnes (who was familiar with McCann from his time in Baltimore) that suggested the signing to Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office.
It ended up being exactly what the D-backs needed. McCann hit to a .260/.324/.431 slash and .755 OPS, his best offensive numbers since 2020.
But it was his calming, veteran presence that infiltrated Arizona's clubhouse. His pitch-calling and ability to work with a struggling D-backs pitching staff earned him plenty of praise from manager Torey Lovullo — and even a larger share of the catching duties down the stretch.
McCann, in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, was noncommittal about a potential return to Arizona, but spoke to a very positive experience.
"I loved my time here," McCann said.
"I've told people how much fun this team is. It's a really good group of guys, a very talented group of guys, and you see despite all the injuries, despite the amount of different players that had to step up in different roles... we were in the hunt until the last weekend of the season.
"I still have plenty in the tank, plenty to give to the game, and one of the things that I was able to make an immediate impact here on is just my experience in helping pitchers understand how to sequence pitches, and how to help them understand how their stuff plays at this level, how it plays together."
With five days to exclusively negotiate with McCann, the D-backs should be willing to spend the (relatively) small amount needed to bring back an essential member of the clubhouse and roster.