3 D-backs Prospects Who Could be Next Up After Waldschmidt Promotion

This past week, the Arizona Diamondbacks officially promoted their No. 1 organizational prospect, as outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt saw his first MLB action. But there's still some talent still waiting in the D-backs' minor league system.

Waldschmidt is already displaying some results at the major league level. But who might be next on the list for a potential call-up?

Here are three D-backs prospects who have a good case to be the next man up from the minor leagues.

Diamondbacks INF/OF Tommy Troy (No. 4)

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tommy Troy (98) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Tommy Troy was the D-backs' first-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, taken 12th overall at the time. So far in the 2026 season, he's putting up a sturdy .315/.413/.452 slash at the Triple-A level.

Troy was drafted as a shortstop, but has played primarily second base in his time in the minors, though he does have a bit of versatility that could be valuable to Arizona.

He's played 18 games at second base this year for the Reno Aces — the most at any specific position — but has spent an equal amount of collective time in the outfield, with 16 games in left field and two in center.

There's not much raw power in Troy's bat, yet. At 5-foot-9, he's more of a contact hitter, but his speed is enough to turn singles into extra-base hits on occasion.

And while his rate stats might not be quite as elite as they look due to the offensive environment of the PCL, he's held his strikeouts to a respectable 24.2% on the season and has taken walks at just under 14% of the time — so there's at least reason to believe he's making generally good swing decisions.

Diamondbacks RHP Yilber Diaz (No. 21)

Jul 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Yilber Diaz (45) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If Yilber Diaz's control issues have truly been (mostly) resolved, there's no reason for him not to see another opportunity in the majors this season. Pitching depth is always a premium, and Diaz's ability to provide relief length could be an asset to Arizona sooner than later.

He's already made his MLB debut, and has a 4.31 ERA in a limited major league sample size of 31.1 innings.

So far in 2026, Diaz has thrown to a 2.04 ERA in the extremely hitter-friendly PCL for Triple-A Reno. He's earned three holds and one save in leverage opportunities, and has mowed down opposing batters with 25 strikeouts in just 17.2 innings.

He also earned the D-backs' MiLB pitcher of the month award for April thanks to an 0.66 ERA for the month.

The biggest key for Diaz, however, is command. He's walked nine batters this season, which translates to a 4.58 BB/9.

That's not the greatest number, but it's a major improvement over 2025, in which he walked 73 batters over 57 innings — across three minor league levels, including a development-focused stint in the Complex League.

Diamondbacks INF LuJames Groover (No. 10)

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LuJames Groover has generally been the definition of a bat-first infielder, though his defense has improved this year. The issue for Groover is certainly not his offensive results, however.

He's hitting .313/.420/.403 with two four-hit games this season. The only problem is, Groover plays third base and first base — two areas that are already significantly jammed for the D-backs, and could be jammed further once Carlos Santana and Pavin Smith return.

Groover could be a late-season DH option, or an infield depth piece in the event of further injuries or underperformance. He's an exceptional contact hitter, but has had little power results this season, with 10 doubles, no triples and one home run.

What stands out the most, however, is Groover's ability to avoid swing-and-miss. Groover has struck out just 28 times this season and has worked 27 walks. That adds up to a mere 15.7% strikeout rate and 15.2% walk rate — both high-quality numbers.

Groover is a mature hitter, and has shown defensive growth, but a few things will have to happen for him to get an opportunity before the late end of 2026.