Why Ryan Waldschmidt Isn't in D-backs Lineup vs Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt on Friday afternoon, but he's not in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. D-backs fans will have to wait at least one more day to see the 23-year-old outfielder take the field for the first time as a big-leaguer.

Manager Torey Lovullo (via Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo show), said Waldschmidt would be in the lineup Saturday, but that the D-backs wanted to give their top prospect a chance to find his footing and get accustomed to Chase Field, first.

Why Ryan Waldschmidt isn't in D-backs lineup Friday

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Just let him get his footing a little bit. He just got here about an hour and a half ago, two hours, and unpacking the locker, saying hello, getting reacquainted, getting into the system," Lovullo said in his interview.

"Triple-A does a really good job. [Reno Aces manager] Jeff Gardner does a really good job of running the system the same way we are here, so it shouldn't be that tough of a transition. We just felt like getting him grounded here would be the best thing for him. He'll most likely be in the lineup tomorrow."

Waldschmidt will most likely play in center field on Saturday, as the D-backs opted to DFA center fielder Alek Thomas in the move that brought Waldschmidt to the big leagues. For Friday night's contest, it will be Jorge Barrosa in center field for Arizona.

Diamondbacks Friday lineup vs Mets

The Diamondbacks' full lineup for game one of the Mets series looks like this:

SS Geraldo Perdomo 2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll DH Adrian Del Castillo 1B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Nolan Arenado LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. C Gabriel Moreno CF Jorge Barrosa

Moreno, Gurriel and Arenado, who each rested in Thursday's day game — but all came off the bench to pinch-hit late — get back into the lineup. It's an otherwise ordinary group of D-backs hitters who are looking to make some offensive improvements in the coming series.

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of a skid, both in terms of win-loss record and overall offensive production. Arizona has lost five of their last six games, and is struggling immensely to build innings with patient at-bats.

It's that very need that helped spur on the Waldschmidt call-up, as the young outfielder's batting eye and plate discipline have stood out throuhgout his minor league journey. But that will have to wait until Saturday.