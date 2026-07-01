Brandon Pfaadt's Terrific Return Was As Good As D-backs Could Have Hoped

The last pitch Brandon Pfaadt threw on Tuesday night left the ballpark for a solo home run.

But for as sour of a note as that might have been to end on, Pfaadt's first outing back as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks' starting rotation simply could not have gone much better.

The young right-hander, who had been down in the minor leagues getting stretched back out as a starting pitcher, was called upon to make his first major league start with Arizona since April 11.

Despite being limited in his pitch count, it was a borderline elite start for Pfaadt, facing the San Francisco Giants in game two of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt delivers excellent performance in return

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pfaadt worked efficiently, and delivered 5.1 innings of one-run baseball. He struck out only two, but allowed just three base hits and one walk.

Giants infielder Luis Arraez was the only batter to record a hit off of Pfaadt. All three of the knocks surrendered by Arizona's starter came off the bat of Arraez, leaving him a double shy of the cycle in the sixth inning.

But for as much as Arraez had Pfaadt's number, the rest of the Giants' lineup certainly did not. Though the right-hander only managed to collect two whiffs on the night, he was able to live in the strike zone and benefit from unideal contact.

Pfaadt only allowed four balls hit harder than 91.8 MPH, wuth 95 MPH being considered a hard-hit ball. All four were hit 100-plus, but two went for outs and two accounted for the home run and triple by Arraez.

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pfaadt exited the game with one out in the sixth, in line for the win. Taylor Clarke took over and survived a pair of deep fly balls to complete the frame. He threw 66 total pitches, which was just about the high end of his limit.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see him come back for the sixth at all, considering he had only gotten up to 52 pitches in his three Triple-A starts. But the Diamondbacks certainly were able to benefit from his efficiency and squeeze a bit more length out of him than might have been anticipated

Pfaadt's ERA, which was 5.92 coming into Tuesday's game, lowered to 5.19. Considering the Diamondbacks will likely need him for more than a turn or two through the rotation, it was an extremely encouraging return debut from the 27-year-old right-hander. Arizona could not have asked for much more.