D-backs' Michael Soroka Could Be Back Way Sooner Than Expected

The Arizona Diamondbacks could use as many rotational reinforcements as possible in their current state, but they might be getting a key arm back sooner than expected.

Soroka is currently on the injured list, rehabbing a left glute strain suffered after the first inning of his last start against the Minnesota Twins. At the time, Soroka expressed optimism that his downtime would be as minimal as possible.

Still, the initial timeline skirted the idea of a four- to six-week shutdown, which would have likely held Soroka out of action until August or even September, depending on the ramp-up period.

On Monday, manager Torey Lovullo suggested Soroka would be on the short end of that scale. But according to the latest update, the right-hander's timeline might be even more abrupt than initially expected.

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka could return before All-Star Break

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Lovullo, Soroka was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, which is an encouraging step forward in the rehab process. The right-hander will have to see how his health holds up following that session, and will need to throw more before he's fully ready to return, of course.

But Lovullo remained hopeful that Soroka would be not only back relatively soon, but potentially before the All-Star Break.

"The fact that he got on the mound is a very encouraging sign," Lovullo said, via Alex Weiner of AZSports. "And I'll let you know how that went sometime tomorrow. But that's about it."

Michael Soroka update from Torey Lovullo, who said Soroka was throwing a bullpen today. pic.twitter.com/RC82PyctCe — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) June 30, 2026

When asked point blank if Soroka might be back prior to the All-Star festivities, Lovullo said: "I hope so, I hope so. We feel like it could be a very fast turnaround as long as he keeps progressing the way that he has been and the glute has been minimized, the situation has been minimized, and that's a very, very encouraging sign."

"What I want and what actually happens can be two different things. ... I'd have him starting in four days if I could, if it was my decision, but I know it's impossible."

Soroka has been one of Arizona's best starting pitchers this season, only surpassed in ERA by Eduardo Rodriguez and his ever-growing All-Star case. Soroka has a 3.07 ERA and eight wins this year in 15 starts.

The Diamondbacks certainly need all the rotational stability they can get at this stage. With Soroka and Ryne Nelson (elbow strain) both down, the D-backs have had to turn to rookies Jose Cabrera and Mitch Bratt, while Brandon Pfaadt is making his return to the mound on Tuesday.