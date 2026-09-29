Will Corbin Burnes Opt Out of His Diamondbacks Deal?

Right-hander Corbin Burnes has only made 14 starts as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. And yet, he's already completed two of the six potential years in his franchise-record $210 million contract.

But Burnes isn't technically guaranteed to be under contract for Arizona next season. There's an opt-out present in his deal that would allow him to become a free agent and test the market. He's also a client of notorious agent Scott Boras.

So Burnes will have a decision to make regarding his future. But according to a new report, that decision might have already been made.

Will Corbin Burnes opt out of his contract with D-backs?

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws during the first inning during the game against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that Burnes will remain a Diamondback.

"Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes, who signed a six-year, $210 million contract two years ago, will not opt out of the remaining four years and $140 million on his deal after ending his season on the injured list," Nightengale writes.

When asked about that report directly on Monday during Arizona's final day of clubhouse media avaiability, Burnes took a less definitive approach.

"I think we've got a few weeks to figure that out wholeheartedly, but, yeah, we'll keep that one TBD until we have to," Burnes said.

The numbers and circumstances would likely prove Nightengale's report correct. It would be a surprise to see Burnes opt out at this stage of his career.

The right-hander suffered the first major elbow surgery of his career in 2025 after just 11 starts. He was pitching to a 2.66 ERA at the time, but missed the entire second half of that year due to Tommy John surgery.

Burnes had intended to return around the time of the All-Star break of 2026. But those plans were foiled by a Teres Major strain in his right shoulder. He did not touch a major league mound again until September 8.

Burnes made three ineffective starts this season, pitching to a 7.84 ERA. His velocity and command were both significantly reduced, which is nothing shocking to see out of a pitcher returning from a significant elbow procedure mid-season.

He then landed back on the IL with shoulder inflammation, which will not require surgery or rehab, but did end his 2026.

Due to Burnes' health, low recent workload and poor post-surgery results, it would likely be more beneficial for him to remain in Arizona and receive his $140 million.

A lengthier, more lucrative deal will almost certainly not appear elsewhere. The risk is whether or not he'll be able to return to his ace self in the next several seasons.