Corbin Carroll's Latest Award Adds Another New Element to His Stardom

Corbin Carroll provides plenty for Arizona Diamondbacks fans to be impressed by, both on and off the field.

But the most impressive quality he's displayed in his young major league career isn't one tangible skill, tool or aspect of his game on either side of the ball.

What Carroll has done, time and time again in Arizona, is overcome weaknesses — not just to the point where they disappear. Instead, Carroll has routinely found ways to flip shortcomings into strengths.

And the latest award that will go on his already-packed resume proves exactly that.

Corbin Carroll wins first Gold Glove award

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) throws after making a catch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, alongside two other key members of the Diamondbacks' roster, Carroll won his first ever Rawlings Gold Glove Award for exceptional defense in right field during the 2026 season. It was Carroll's second straight year being named a finalist, but the first in which he took home a trophy.

The outfielder's defensive metrics were very strong during that year. He was worth +10 Defensive Runs Saved, which led all major league right fielders and ranked ninth among all three outfield positions.

He also posted a career-best +12 Defensive Runs Saved, which ranked fourth among right fielders. Despite having one of the least effective throwing arms in the game, Carroll's speed, instincts and ball-tracking allowed him to become one of the most defensively effective outfielders in the sport.

And with the award, Carroll once again turned a weakness into a strength.

Corbin Carroll turns defensive weakness into strength

Jul 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) catches a fly ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll is certainly not the first Arizona outfielder to see a major defensive improvement while working under highly-regarded outfield coach Dave McKay. But he may be one of the more rapid turnarounds.

When the homegrown star entered the league, it was obvious his speed would allow him to cover ground and provide some defensive value.

But in his first full season's worth of an outfield workload — his 2023 Rookie of the Year campaign — he posted -4 Defensive Runs Saved, +4 Outs Above Average and -3 Fielding Run Value, albeit spending time at all three outfield positions in the process.

In 2024, that improved to -3 DRS, +10 OAA and +6 FRV. 2025 brought +8 DRS, +10 OAA, +7 FRV and a Gold Glove nomination, but no award.

Meanwhile, in a year where his bat was not at its peak, Carroll provided enough defensive value to be worth just over 4.5 average Wins Above Replacement.

The Diamondbacks don't just have the privilege of enjoying a young, home-grown star. Carroll continues to find ways to improve his game despite any limitations that may exist. He's turned his defensive profile upside down, and now he has the hardware to prove it.