The Diamondbacks Led MLB in Walk-Off Wins. Relive All 10 Here
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The Arizona Diamondbacks put together 10 walk-off victories in baseball in 2026. That number led the major leagues, albeit in a three-way tie with the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners, who both had 10 of their own.
But Arizona certainly had a knack for drama this season, as is often the case. Without further pontification, here are all 10 of Arizona's walk-off wins.
Enjoy:
April 5: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5
Winning hit: Ketel Marte double
Ketel Marte came through with his first heroic moment of 2026 on Easter Sunday. The Diamondbacks and Braves had played a back-and-forth game, but Jonathan Loaisiga could not hold a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, which sent the game to extra innings.
After Taylor Rashi stranded the ghost runner, Marte launched a 109 MPH double to right in the bottom of the 10th, sending D-backs fans home happy for the first walk-off of the season.
Arizona improved to 5-5 on the year and secured a four-game series split with Atlanta.
May 19: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3
Winning hit: Ketel Marte three-run home run
Marte put his mark on another game, this time with the Diamondbacks down to their final out. After a low-scoring affair with the struggling Giants looked like it was about to end in San Francisco's favor, Marte blasted one deep to left to win it.
Arizona moved to 24-23 and took a 2-0 lead in their three-game set with the Giants.
May 21: Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1
Winning hit: Corbin Carroll RBI single
Carroll was responsible for both runs in this game, including an RBI force out in the sixth inning.
Eduardo Rodriguez's seven-scoreless gem had been wasted by Juan Morillo, who blew the 1-0 lead in the eighth, but an eight-pitch leadoff walk from Gabriel Moreno in the ninth, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Jose Fernandez and a second walk by Marte brought up Carroll again for the win.
Arizona moved to 26-23 and kicked off a four-game series against Colorado 1-0.
June 5: Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2
Winning hit: Ketel Marte two-run home run
Arizona trailed 2-0 through seven, but a Carroll solo homer and Geraldo Perdomo RBI single knotted it up at 2-2. Marte came up against Dodgers lefty Tanner Scott and blasted the winning run 113 MPH, 431 feet to left.
Arizona moved to 33-29 and salvaged a four-game split with Los Angeles.
July 19: Diamondbacks 8, Cardinals 7
Winning hit: Max Kepler RBI double
The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 through five innings, but chipped away in the sixth, seventh and eighth until the game stood 7-7 through nine. Morillo induced a popout double play in the top of the 10th to strande the ghost runner, and Max Kepler shot a double to right field.
The win tied the largest comeback in D-backs history, rivaling August 29, 2022 against the Phillies — Carroll's debut game. Arizona moved to 51-48 and secured a series win against St. Louis.
July 21: Diamondbacks 6, Athletics 5
Winning hit: Ildemaro Vargas RBI single
This game was the beginning of the end for Paul Sewald's tenure as closer in Arizona. A 4-2 lead evaporated after a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth sent the game to extras.
Arizona trailed 5-4 from the ghost runner, but Nolan Arenado tied it with a bases-loaded RBI knock and Vargas slapped a pitch well up and outside the zone for a ground ball single.
The D-backs improved to 52-49 and went on to win this series, 2-1.
August 7: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 3
Winning hit: Ryan Waldschmidt two-run home run
Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt's second MLB homer was a big one. The Dodgers had chipped away a 2-0 deficit and made it a 3-2 lead after eight. But Kepler worked a leadoff ninth-inning walk against closer Edwin Diaz, and Waldschmidt crushed a two-run homer to win it.
Arizona earned a 62-55 record and went on to win the series over Los Angeles, 2-1.
August 25: Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4
Winning hit: Ryan Waldschmidt two-run home run (again)
Waldschmidt did it again, this time as a pinch-hitter. The D-backs trailed 4-0 through seven innings, but hung a three-run rally in the eighth to pull within one. Tim Tawa took a seven-pitch walk, was replaced by Fernandez — who stole second — and Waldschmidt took care of the rest.
This put the Diamondbacks at 70-63. They won the three-game series against Chicago the next day.
September 14: Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 7
Winning hit: Corbin Carroll two-run home run
Carroll took care of business again, in a critical late-season push for the playoffs. Arizona went back and forth with Miami in this one and entered the ninth inning down 7-6.
Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks exited due to injury following a leadoff walk to Gabriel Moreno, and Carroll teed off on Fairbanks' replacement.
The D-backs moved to 80-71, but they would lose this series and drop in the playoff standings.
September 19: Diamondbacks 5, Yankees 3
Winning hit: Pavin Smith two-run home run
On a night honoring the legacy of the 2001 World Series team, the Diamondbacks delivered nearly as dramatic a result, albeit with lower stakes. Arizona and New York traded three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames, but went into the ninth tied 3-3.
The much-maligned Pavin Smith, who had just earned a recall long after his DFA and outright assignment, was the hero the Diamondbacks needed.
This win was Arizona's 81st, and kicked off a six-game streak that nearly put them back into the Postseason.
What a year for ninth-inning Diamondbacks.
An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz