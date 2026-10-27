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Inside The Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks Led MLB in Walk-Off Wins. Relive All 10 Here

Quite the clutch 2026 season...
Alex D'Agostino|
Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates Merrill Kelly and Tim Tawa after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates Merrill Kelly and Tim Tawa after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks put together 10 walk-off victories in baseball in 2026. That number led the major leagues, albeit in a three-way tie with the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners, who both had 10 of their own.

But Arizona certainly had a knack for drama this season, as is often the case. Without further pontification, here are all 10 of Arizona's walk-off wins.

Enjoy:

April 5: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate second baseman Ketel Marte (4) two run walk off.
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate second baseman Ketel Marte (4) two run walk off during the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ketel Marte double

Ketel Marte came through with his first heroic moment of 2026 on Easter Sunday. The Diamondbacks and Braves had played a back-and-forth game, but Jonathan Loaisiga could not hold a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, which sent the game to extra innings.

After Taylor Rashi stranded the ghost runner, Marte launched a 109 MPH double to right in the bottom of the 10th, sending D-backs fans home happy for the first walk-off of the season.

Arizona improved to 5-5 on the year and secured a four-game series split with Atlanta.

May 19: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) is greeted by teammates.
May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) is greeted by teammates with bubble gum after hitting a three run walk off home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ketel Marte three-run home run

Marte put his mark on another game, this time with the Diamondbacks down to their final out. After a low-scoring affair with the struggling Giants looked like it was about to end in San Francisco's favor, Marte blasted one deep to left to win it.

Arizona moved to 24-23 and took a 2-0 lead in their three-game set with the Giants.

May 21: Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is doused with gum.
May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is doused with gum by Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after hitting a walk off single against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Corbin Carroll RBI single

Carroll was responsible for both runs in this game, including an RBI force out in the sixth inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez's seven-scoreless gem had been wasted by Juan Morillo, who blew the 1-0 lead in the eighth, but an eight-pitch leadoff walk from Gabriel Moreno in the ninth, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Jose Fernandez and a second walk by Marte brought up Carroll again for the win.

Arizona moved to 26-23 and kicked off a four-game series against Colorado 1-0.

June 5: Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ketel Marte two-run home run

Arizona trailed 2-0 through seven, but a Carroll solo homer and Geraldo Perdomo RBI single knotted it up at 2-2. Marte came up against Dodgers lefty Tanner Scott and blasted the winning run 113 MPH, 431 feet to left.

Arizona moved to 33-29 and salvaged a four-game split with Los Angeles.

July 19: Diamondbacks 8, Cardinals 7

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) hits a double.
Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Max Kepler RBI double

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 through five innings, but chipped away in the sixth, seventh and eighth until the game stood 7-7 through nine. Morillo induced a popout double play in the top of the 10th to strande the ghost runner, and Max Kepler shot a double to right field.

The win tied the largest comeback in D-backs history, rivaling August 29, 2022 against the Phillies — Carroll's debut game. Arizona moved to 51-48 and secured a series win against St. Louis.

July 21: Diamondbacks 6, Athletics 5

Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) hits an RBI double.
Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) hits an RBI double against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ildemaro Vargas RBI single

This game was the beginning of the end for Paul Sewald's tenure as closer in Arizona. A 4-2 lead evaporated after a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth sent the game to extras.

Arizona trailed 5-4 from the ghost runner, but Nolan Arenado tied it with a bases-loaded RBI knock and Vargas slapped a pitch well up and outside the zone for a ground ball single.

The D-backs improved to 52-49 and went on to win this series, 2-1.

August 7: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 3

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates.
Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ryan Waldschmidt two-run home run

Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt's second MLB homer was a big one. The Dodgers had chipped away a 2-0 deficit and made it a 3-2 lead after eight. But Kepler worked a leadoff ninth-inning walk against closer Edwin Diaz, and Waldschmidt crushed a two-run homer to win it.

Arizona earned a 62-55 record and went on to win the series over Los Angeles, 2-1.

August 25: Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The home plate umpire looks on as Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.
Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The home plate umpire looks on as Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (left) douses pinch hitter Ryan Waldschmidt with ice water as he celebrates after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ryan Waldschmidt two-run home run (again)

Waldschmidt did it again, this time as a pinch-hitter. The D-backs trailed 4-0 through seven innings, but hung a three-run rally in the eighth to pull within one. Tim Tawa took a seven-pitch walk, was replaced by Fernandez — who stole second — and Waldschmidt took care of the rest.

This put the Diamondbacks at 70-63. They won the three-game series against Chicago the next day.

September 14: Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 7

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates.
Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Corbin Carroll two-run home run

Carroll took care of business again, in a critical late-season push for the playoffs. Arizona went back and forth with Miami in this one and entered the ninth inning down 7-6.

Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks exited due to injury following a leadoff walk to Gabriel Moreno, and Carroll teed off on Fairbanks' replacement.

The D-backs moved to 80-71, but they would lose this series and drop in the playoff standings.

September 19: Diamondbacks 5, Yankees 3

Winning hit: Pavin Smith two-run home run

On a night honoring the legacy of the 2001 World Series team, the Diamondbacks delivered nearly as dramatic a result, albeit with lower stakes. Arizona and New York traded three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames, but went into the ninth tied 3-3.

The much-maligned Pavin Smith, who had just earned a recall long after his DFA and outright assignment, was the hero the Diamondbacks needed.

This win was Arizona's 81st, and kicked off a six-game streak that nearly put them back into the Postseason.

What a year for ninth-inning Diamondbacks.

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Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.

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