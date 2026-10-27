The Diamondbacks Led MLB in Walk-Off Wins. Relive All 10 Here

The Arizona Diamondbacks put together 10 walk-off victories in baseball in 2026. That number led the major leagues, albeit in a three-way tie with the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners, who both had 10 of their own.

But Arizona certainly had a knack for drama this season, as is often the case. Without further pontification, here are all 10 of Arizona's walk-off wins.

Enjoy:

April 5: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate second baseman Ketel Marte (4) two run walk off during the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ketel Marte double

Ketel Marte came through with his first heroic moment of 2026 on Easter Sunday. The Diamondbacks and Braves had played a back-and-forth game, but Jonathan Loaisiga could not hold a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, which sent the game to extra innings.

After Taylor Rashi stranded the ghost runner, Marte launched a 109 MPH double to right in the bottom of the 10th, sending D-backs fans home happy for the first walk-off of the season.

Ketel Marte hits a laser to walk it off for Arizona! pic.twitter.com/WpNrTjvuQL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

Arizona improved to 5-5 on the year and secured a four-game series split with Atlanta.

May 19: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3

May 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) is greeted by teammates with bubble gum after hitting a three run walk off home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ketel Marte three-run home run

Marte put his mark on another game, this time with the Diamondbacks down to their final out. After a low-scoring affair with the struggling Giants looked like it was about to end in San Francisco's favor, Marte blasted one deep to left to win it.

KETEL MARTE WALK-OFF HOMER WITH THE DIAMONDBACKS DOWN TO THEIR LAST OUT! pic.twitter.com/q1zKm65oHy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 20, 2026

Arizona moved to 24-23 and took a 2-0 lead in their three-game set with the Giants.

May 21: Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is doused with gum by Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after hitting a walk off single against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Corbin Carroll RBI single

Carroll was responsible for both runs in this game, including an RBI force out in the sixth inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez's seven-scoreless gem had been wasted by Juan Morillo, who blew the 1-0 lead in the eighth, but an eight-pitch leadoff walk from Gabriel Moreno in the ninth, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Jose Fernandez and a second walk by Marte brought up Carroll again for the win.

ANOTHER WALK OFF WIN!!!



Corbin Carroll gets the job done ✅ pic.twitter.com/pqAaZx2oKK — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) May 22, 2026

Arizona moved to 26-23 and kicked off a four-game series against Colorado 1-0.

June 5: Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ketel Marte two-run home run

Arizona trailed 2-0 through seven, but a Carroll solo homer and Geraldo Perdomo RBI single knotted it up at 2-2. Marte came up against Dodgers lefty Tanner Scott and blasted the winning run 113 MPH, 431 feet to left.

KETEL MARTE WALKS OFF THE DODGERS! It's his second walk-off blast of the season! pic.twitter.com/gPpFf1kFXs — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 5, 2026

Arizona moved to 33-29 and salvaged a four-game split with Los Angeles.

July 19: Diamondbacks 8, Cardinals 7

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Max Kepler RBI double

The Diamondbacks trailed 7-0 through five innings, but chipped away in the sixth, seventh and eighth until the game stood 7-7 through nine. Morillo induced a popout double play in the top of the 10th to strande the ghost runner, and Max Kepler shot a double to right field.

Max Kepler walks it off for Arizona to complete the comeback! They trailed 7-0 in the sixth inning pic.twitter.com/pZ9H11WGOH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 19, 2026

The win tied the largest comeback in D-backs history, rivaling August 29, 2022 against the Phillies — Carroll's debut game. Arizona moved to 51-48 and secured a series win against St. Louis.

July 21: Diamondbacks 6, Athletics 5

Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) hits an RBI double against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ildemaro Vargas RBI single

This game was the beginning of the end for Paul Sewald's tenure as closer in Arizona. A 4-2 lead evaporated after a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth sent the game to extras.

Arizona trailed 5-4 from the ghost runner, but Nolan Arenado tied it with a bases-loaded RBI knock and Vargas slapped a pitch well up and outside the zone for a ground ball single.

Ildemaro Vargas chasing this pitch in a 1-2 count — and managing to guide it through for a walk-off single — is very Ildemaro Vargas. pic.twitter.com/OXvQrQgzIy — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) July 22, 2026

The D-backs improved to 52-49 and went on to win this series, 2-1.

August 7: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 3

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ryan Waldschmidt two-run home run

Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt's second MLB homer was a big one. The Dodgers had chipped away a 2-0 deficit and made it a 3-2 lead after eight. But Kepler worked a leadoff ninth-inning walk against closer Edwin Diaz, and Waldschmidt crushed a two-run homer to win it.

Arizona earned a 62-55 record and went on to win the series over Los Angeles, 2-1.

August 25: Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The home plate umpire looks on as Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (left) douses pinch hitter Ryan Waldschmidt with ice water as he celebrates after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Ryan Waldschmidt two-run home run (again)

Waldschmidt did it again, this time as a pinch-hitter. The D-backs trailed 4-0 through seven innings, but hung a three-run rally in the eighth to pull within one. Tim Tawa took a seven-pitch walk, was replaced by Fernandez — who stole second — and Waldschmidt took care of the rest.

Ryan Waldschmidt hits walk-off home runs.



That’s just what he does. pic.twitter.com/RpyKqeHRzY — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) August 26, 2026

This put the Diamondbacks at 70-63. They won the three-game series against Chicago the next day.

September 14: Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 7

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning hit: Corbin Carroll two-run home run

Carroll took care of business again, in a critical late-season push for the playoffs. Arizona went back and forth with Miami in this one and entered the ninth inning down 7-6.

Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks exited due to injury following a leadoff walk to Gabriel Moreno, and Carroll teed off on Fairbanks' replacement.

CORBIN CARROLL SAVES OUR SEASON WITH A WALK OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/c18E6E7A71 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 15, 2026

The D-backs moved to 80-71, but they would lose this series and drop in the playoff standings.

September 19: Diamondbacks 5, Yankees 3

Winning hit: Pavin Smith two-run home run

On a night honoring the legacy of the 2001 World Series team, the Diamondbacks delivered nearly as dramatic a result, albeit with lower stakes. Arizona and New York traded three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth frames, but went into the ninth tied 3-3.

The much-maligned Pavin Smith, who had just earned a recall long after his DFA and outright assignment, was the hero the Diamondbacks needed.

Pavin. Smith.



7/10: DFA

7/15: outrighted to Reno

9/12: back up to D-backs



9/19: WALK OFF HOMER?!?! pic.twitter.com/aKrmb2Q9em — PHNX Sports (@PHNX_Sports) September 20, 2026

This win was Arizona's 81st, and kicked off a six-game streak that nearly put them back into the Postseason.

What a year for ninth-inning Diamondbacks.