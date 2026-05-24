Tommy Troy's Debut Already Setting Up Another Tough D-backs Decision

The Arizona Diamondbacks watched No. 4 organizational prospect Tommy Troy make his major league debut in Sunday afternoon's 9-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. The impact was instantaneous.

Troy, who was called up earlier in the weekend in order to serve as a replacement for injured Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., did not play in Saturday night's game. But he got his first start as a big-leaguer Sunday, and he certainly did not waste that opportunity.

Troy played left field in his first taste of MLB action. He was not tested particularly hard defensively, but made all the right plays in the left corner of the Chase Field outfield.

The impressive stuff happened at the plate.

Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy makes instant offensive impact

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Tommy Troy (9) makes his major league debut against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Troy took a patient at-bat, taking a pair of borderline pitches to get into a 3-1 count against Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana. Then, he saw a sinker down and away, and slapped it into the left-center field gap, just out of the reach of former D-back and Rockies center fielder Jake McCarthy.

The speedy Troy was able to make it to second base easily for his first major league knock and first extra-base hit all in one.

"First at-bat, you got a bunch of nerves," Troy said, speaking on the D-backs.TV postgame broadcast. "You just got to try to keep it simple, let the ball travel to you instead of trying to do too much. Glad I was able to get a hit."

But Troy wouldn't be done there.

Facing a much harder-throwing pitcher (Seth Halvorsen) in the sixth inning, Troy checked off two more pitches — both 97-plus MPH fastballs. Then he got one down the heart of the zone, and crushed it 106 MPH off the bat for his second double of the game.

Troy scored runs following both of his hits. He begins his major league career with a 1.500 OPS.

"I just got myself in a good count and just trying to be on time for that," he said, "Just got bat to the ball, and happy we got the win."

But if Troy is going to hit well, run well and play quality defense at the age of 24, that suddenly creates a bit of a problem for the Diamondbacks. As Arizona's youth movement continues, the playing time for veterans like Gurriel may begin to dry up.

Diamondbacks may face tough decision after Tommy Troy's arrival

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Troy may not be able to produce at this type of clip every day going forward, but he's yet another young player with a mature-looking approach and good bat-to-ball skills. His versatility and speed are pluses, as well.

But suddenly, the Diamondbacks may have another tough decision to make. Gurriel is not expected to miss a great deal of time with his hamstring injury, and Jordan Lawlar will be returning from his wrist fracture at some point in the coming weeks.

If Troy is a productive player, Arizona may have to make a tough decision to reduce Gurriel's playing time, or even part ways with the veteran. The flipside of that, of course, would be optioning one of Arizona's younger outfield options back to Triple-A. Regardless of what the ultimate decision is, it won't be an easy one to make.

But for now, Troy is just happy to be here.

"Just such a great group of guys here. So much talent," he said. "I mean, I'm just really happy to be here. A lot of knowledge here. Cool being around [Nolan Arenado]. It's just such a such a cool spot."