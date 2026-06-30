D-backs Announce Latest Lineup for Brandon Pfaadt's Return vs Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks ended their skid with a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

They now have a chance to take their first (official) series victory since taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels on June 17. The D-backs have won seven straight to open the 2026 season against the Giants, the first time they have done so against any opponent.

As expected, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has been recalled from Triple-A Reno, and will make his first start back in the D-backs' rotation since April 11.

Below is what Arizona's lineup for their game two matchup against San Francisco will look like:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game two vs Giants

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is Arizona's lineup for Tuesday night:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF Max Kepler 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Pavin Smith CF Jorge Barrosa

Ketel Marte crushed a leadoff home run on Monday night, conveniently following Torey Lovullo's comments regarding potentially moving the All-Star second baseman down in the batting order.

Similarly, Geraldo Perdomo — who was once the D-backs' most reliable RISP producer — was able to come through with the big knock, clearing the bases with a double in the fifth inning.

This lineup is, otherwise, a relatively standard one. Max Kepler makes yet another start in left field, still in search of his first base hit as a member of the Diamondbacks despite hitting several balls quite hard. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. remains in the DH slot, and Pavin Smith will hit eighth against a right-handed pitcher.

Smith needs to start producing. He was once one of the D-backs' most dangerous hitters facing righty pitchers, but has hit to a mere .481 OPS with one home run so far in the 2026 season. He's been injured, yes, but the at-bat quality has not looked as positive as it has in the past.

Brandon Pfaadt makes return to rotation

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pfaadt has pitched to a 5.92 ERA this season, with nearly identical numbers as both a starter and a reliever. Arizona's attempt to convert him to a bullpen role did not go smoothly, and he was subsequently optioned to Reno to get stretched back out as a starting pitcher.

For his career, Pfaadt has an 0-4 record against the Giants, but has pitched well overall, with a 3.63 ERA in seven appearances.

He famously threw a nine-inning one-hit shutout against San Francisco on September 17, 2025, but was not able to earn his team the win, as lackluster offense spelled an extra-inning loss.