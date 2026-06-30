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D-backs Announce Latest Lineup for Brandon Pfaadt's Return vs Giants

Game two against the Giants.
Alex D'Agostino|
Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks ended their skid with a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

They now have a chance to take their first (official) series victory since taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels on June 17. The D-backs have won seven straight to open the 2026 season against the Giants, the first time they have done so against any opponent.

As expected, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has been recalled from Triple-A Reno, and will make his first start back in the D-backs' rotation since April 11.

Below is what Arizona's lineup for their game two matchup against San Francisco will look like:

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game two vs Giants

Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by shortstop
Jun 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is Arizona's lineup for Tuesday night:

  1. 2B Ketel Marte
  2. SS Geraldo Perdomo
  3. RF Corbin Carroll
  4. C Gabriel Moreno
  5. DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
  6. LF Max Kepler
  7. 3B Nolan Arenado
  8. 1B Pavin Smith
  9. CF Jorge Barrosa

Ketel Marte crushed a leadoff home run on Monday night, conveniently following Torey Lovullo's comments regarding potentially moving the All-Star second baseman down in the batting order.

Similarly, Geraldo Perdomo — who was once the D-backs' most reliable RISP producer — was able to come through with the big knock, clearing the bases with a double in the fifth inning.

This lineup is, otherwise, a relatively standard one. Max Kepler makes yet another start in left field, still in search of his first base hit as a member of the Diamondbacks despite hitting several balls quite hard. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. remains in the DH slot, and Pavin Smith will hit eighth against a right-handed pitcher.

Smith needs to start producing. He was once one of the D-backs' most dangerous hitters facing righty pitchers, but has hit to a mere .481 OPS with one home run so far in the 2026 season. He's been injured, yes, but the at-bat quality has not looked as positive as it has in the past.

Brandon Pfaadt makes return to rotation

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning
Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pfaadt has pitched to a 5.92 ERA this season, with nearly identical numbers as both a starter and a reliever. Arizona's attempt to convert him to a bullpen role did not go smoothly, and he was subsequently optioned to Reno to get stretched back out as a starting pitcher.

For his career, Pfaadt has an 0-4 record against the Giants, but has pitched well overall, with a 3.63 ERA in seven appearances.

He famously threw a nine-inning one-hit shutout against San Francisco on September 17, 2025, but was not able to earn his team the win, as lackluster offense spelled an extra-inning loss.

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Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.

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