What D-backs' Brutal Series Loss to White Sox Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered their first series loss of the 2026 season, dropping two ugly games to the Chicago White Sox.

Losing a series was inevitable. Doing so to a team that has been in the basement of MLB in recent years may be tough to stomach.

Here's what this series ultimately says about the D-backs in their current state — and what questions are now burning harder than ever.

What D-backs' series loss to White Sox told us

1: Ildemaro Vargas might be the real deal

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas has been on quite the hot streak to open the season, and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Though no one can expect an OPS of 1.000-plus to continue for the duration of the season, Vargas' efforts in this series certainly inspire confidence that he is capable of providing an offensive spark at the right moments.

He homered in his final at-bat of game one, then followed that up with back-to-back homers in game three, powering the D-backs to their lone win of the series.

2: Geraldo Perdomo is heating up

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a tough start to his 2026 season on both sides of the ball, Geraldo Perdomo put forward one of his best three-game performances of the year. He went 3-for-4 in game two with a pair of triples, and had a hit in every game of the series.

Quietly, Perdomo has raised his season slash to .259/.361/.407 and his OPS to .768. The Diamondbacks need their franchise shortstop to continue his upward trajectory, but Torey Lovullo has expressed confidence that Perdomo will.

Questions stemming from D-backs' loss to White Sox

1: Is Eduardo Rodriguez heading for regression?

Apr 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez put forward some of his best starts in recent history in his first several outings, but struggled through game two with four earned runs — against a White Sox club that he's generally dominated through his career.

The left-hander does still have an ERA of just 2.89, but has walked seven batters over his past two starts, completing five innings and allowing four runs each time.

With that said, if this is the worst of Rodriguez this season, that's certainly something the D-backs will take.

2: Paul Sewald's role

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It's becoming clear that closer Paul Sewald has not brought his best stuff to the mound in non-save situations — particularly in tie games. In game two, Sewald worked his way through a four-run lead in an ugly scoreless inning, but melted down for three earned runs to earn the loss in what was a 1-1 ninth-inning tie in game three.

While this is not necessarily an outlandish trend for a traditional closer, it does limit Sewald's versatility in the D-backs' bullpen. Sewald is, however, still perfect in save situations, and has not allowed an earned run or a walk with a ninth-inning lead of three or less.