Geraldo Perdomo Out of Diamondbacks Lineup for Game 2 Dodgers Clash

The Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup for their second of a four-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field won't feature their franchise shortstop.

Geraldo Perdomo, whose bat has not quite looked the way it did in his breakout 2025 season thus far this year, is not in Arizona's lineup.

Geraldo Perdomo out of Diamondbacks lineup vs Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a single during their Opening Day game against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on March 27, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of this writing, there are no injury concerns, so it is most likely a simple off day for Perdomo. The 26-year-old shortstop has played in 56 of the Diamondbacks' 59 games this season, with one being due to a (minor) injury scare. Off days have not come often for Arizona's shortstop.

In that sense, Perdomo is due for one. He's had a difficult run in 2026, and perhaps a reset day would benefit him with two more games against the vaunted Dodgers coming even after Tuesday night's series-opening win.

The switch-hitting shortstop has struggled at the plate, hitting just .221/.329/.344 this season. He's not striking out at an exceptionally higher rate, nor is he swinging and missing frequently. But he has yet to find a true rhythm of quality contact, and it's showing up in the form of inconsistent production.

Manager Torey Lovullo also hinted at a potential change to Perdomo's placement in the lineup on Monday night. Perdomo has hit in the three-hole for almost all of 2026, and there is a possibility that a slide down the order could help jumpstart Perdomo's bat.

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (2) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona's lineup for game two against the Dodgers looks like this:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado LF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B Ildemaro Vargas SS Jose Fernandez CF Jorge Barrosa DH Tommy Troy

With Perdomo out, the shortstop position will be filled by rookie Jose Fernandez. Fernandez has seen his offensive numbers take a downturn, though he's been mostly proficient at every infield position he's been tasked with.

Shortstop is a tough assignment, of course, but Fernandez has spent some time there this season already. He's a natural shortstop, after all.

Gabriel Moreno, who has an OPS of .764 with five homers against the Dodgers in his short career, is in Perdomo's three-hole spot against a left-handed starting pitcher.

Rookie Tommy Troy made a critical error in left field Monday night, but responded with an impressive swing, crushing his first career home run to tie the game in the sixth inning. He later laid down a bunt that would serve as an insurance run following Ketel Marte's eighth-inning two-run homer. His bat will remain in the lineup, but he'll get a day off of playing the outfield as the DH.