The Soroka Risk is Paying Off Better Than D-backs Could Have Imagined

It didn't feel like it had been nearly seven years since Michael Soroka had completed a seven-inning start in the majors. But it looked every bit of a dominant outing.

The Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander is pitching as well as he has in his career, perhaps since that very 2019 All-Star campaign with the Atlanta Braves. After throwing seven innings of two-run baseball on Friday night, and earning his fourth straight win, Soroka's 2026 ERA sits at 2.78.

The Diamondbacks took a flier on Soroka this offseason, signing him to a one-year, $7.5 million deal. With a recent history of injuries and underperformance, the signing was a rotation-filling move that carried a bit of a risk — but a chance at a high reward.

So far, the reward has been massive. But Soroka knew it would be.

"Everybody goes through some sort of injuries at some point in their career, or struggles with performance," Soroka said.

"I think, for myself, it has always been there. I've always been able to kind of show that ability and give teams a reason to believe in me, and I'm very thankful that I'm with an org that does as much as anybody.

"It's easy to go out there and want to prove them right. I've always seen it in myself, and it means a lot when an org sees that in me, too."

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka looks like new pitcher

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) stands on the mound with runners on base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Soroka's results are familiar for those who witnessed his All-Star season seven years prior. But he's not the same arm he was then. Soroka said his delivery has changed noticeably over the years.

"I think anybody, it doesn't matter who you are, if you watch baseball or not, I think you can look at both deliveries and see the changes. It was difficult. I had to start in [2022], I was kind of coming back from injuries," he said.

"I think we're in a really good place now, and we're able to kind of get back to pitching as it comes into game management, lineup management, and ultimately getting the win."

The Diamondbacks had been interested in Soroka for some time. This offseason was not their first attempt to acquire the right-hander. Manager Torey Lovullo is not surprised the results have been positive.

"I remember his first year with the Braves, he got on a really nice run. So I know that he's capable of doing that, has real good stuff," Lovullo said.

"He says that he's grown and learned as a pitcher, so I'm not surprised by it. ... He's taking care of himself, and he's out there to compete at a high level, emotionally and physically, and now he's just, he's executing."

The Diamondbacks have yet to lose one of Soroka's starts. Pitcher wins may not be the statistic it used to be, but there's something to be said for the right-hander's ability to put his team in a position to win a game.

Not to mention, he's got an Arizona lineup that had given him fits in the past now working for him, instead of against him.

"Win-loss isn't the whole picture," Soroka said. "But it's obviously incredible to be able to have that and to be able to be with a team that gives the run support, they play the defense, so it's easy for me to go out there and just let it rip."