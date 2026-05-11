D-backs Face Surprise Pitcher Monday as Rangers Scratch Eovaldi

The Arizona Diamondbacks will not be facing the Texas' Rangers intended starting pitcher for Monday night's series opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who was the initial probable starter for Monday's game, was scratched from his start by the Rangers — per numerous reports — due to left side tightness.

Nathan Eovaldi is being scratched tonight with left side tightness — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) May 11, 2026

It has not been reported if he is being pushed back or simply having his turn in the rotation skipped — or, of course, if an injured list stint is on the table. Eovaldi will reportedly undergo imaging, however, which increases the likelihood the D-backs will avoid him altogether in this series.

In Eovaldi's stead, Texas will send out right-handed reliever Jakob Junis. Junis has not made a start for any team since the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Reds.

Diamondbacks face Jakob Junis, not Nathan Eovaldi

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jakob Junis (16) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So far this season, Junis has pitched in 15 games for the Rangers, with a large portion of them coming in high leverage. He's thrown 16.1 innings and allowed only three total earned runs, which equates to a 1.65 ERA.

Junis has five holds on the season, and is 3-for-3 in save situations. He is not the Rangers' true closer, as that role belongs to left-hander Jacob Latz, but has been a late-inning weapon for Texas nontheless.

Junis relies on a hard-breaking horizontal slider, primarily, with a 92 MPH sinker/four-seam fastball combo. He also has an 87 MPH changeup.

As it stands, it appears that Junis will serve as more of an opener for a full-fledged Rangers bullpen game, as opposed to making a traditional start. Though he does have some experience as a starter, he has only gone more than one inning twice in his 15 outings this season. It would be a surprise to see him pitch bulk in this game, or go further than two innings.

Against Arizona, Junis has an ERA of 2.73 in eight appearances. In reality, this move may end up benefiting the Rangers for Monday's game specifically, as Eovaldi is 0-1 with 11 earned runs surrendered in his last 13 innings against the Diamondbacks. The bullpen matchup may be a tougher one for the D-backs to combat.

Arizona will send out right-hander Michael Soroka, who is making his eighth start for the D-backs. Soroka owns a 4.14 ERA, mostly as a result of one blowup outing, but has been extremely effective in his other six outings this season.