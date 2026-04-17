D-backs Hard-Hitting Outfielder's Miraculous Return Imminent

When Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went down in the outfield on September 1 of last year it was immediately apparent he had suffered a serious injury.

Taken off the field on a cart, it was later revealed he had suffered a torn ACL, an injury that typically keeps a player out up to 12 months. But throughout the offseason and spring training Gurriel seemed to be progressing much faster than expected.

After weeks of playing on the backfields at Salt River Fields, he just completed a successful two-game rehab stint with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. He went 2-for-8 overall, including a three-run homer in a thrilling walk-off win. Gurriel played 16 innings in the outfield.

Now, incredibly, after just 7.5 months, his return to MLB is imminent.

Lourdes Gurriel Expected to be in Lineup This Weekend

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking at his pre-game press conference, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo confirmed what everyone has been thinking since Gurriel went to Amarillo.

"Lourdes has done a great job. He sat in my office [seven] and a half months ago walking in on crutches post-surgery and promised me that he'd make this as quick a turnaround as possible," Lovullo said.

Gurriel posted numerous pictures and videos on his instagram account showing off his workouts. Lovullo described that time.

"So he got after it. And the time that I spent talking to him this offseason when he was in Miami, he was doing a great job of committing to that. And now he's right on the verge of being active," the manager said.

The D-backs' return-to-play protocol typically calls for a player to get a day off after playing two games in a row. Gurriel is traveling back to Arizona on Friday.

He will get checked out by the medical team and then sit and talk with Lovullo before a final decision is made as to when he'll be in the lineup. But it could be as early as Saturday night.

Ketel Marte Moved from 2B to DH Following Pre-Game Workouts

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Ketel Marte has been dealing with lower back tightness and missed a game on April 14 before serving as the DH on the April 15. The lineup originally posted in the clubhouse for the series opener against the Blue Jays Friday night had him at second base. But following his pre-game work, he was shifted to the DH once again.

"We've got to keep Ketel healthy," Lovullo said. "He's a very tightly-wound, twitchy athlete that has these issues that you and I don't have. He is going to have some problems with his body throughout the course of the year and we want to protect him.

"I want Ketel to play 150 games plus this year. Now, is it 162? It can't be. I know that. I'm going to give him days off when he needs them. It's a big debate in this room. I have to protect Ketel from Ketel because he wants to go every day and I've got to keep him healthy."

Lovullo Confident in Quick Return for Moreno from Oblique Injury

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) doubles during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day injured list April 14 retroactive to April 11 with a left oblique strain, and is eligible to come off the injured list on April 21.

When Moreno was first injured the injury was described as lower back, but Lovullo explained that discrepancy today

"It's an oblique area, kind of mid-back, 11th rib-ish type of spacing. So I don't know what that means. I just know, to me, it's in the area of his left low back, and we'll have to figure that out," said Lovullo

Lovullo is very confident this will be a minimal IL stint.

"The oblique strains that we have traditionally been a part of will take up to six, eight weeks. But I do not think that's going to be Gabi's turnaround. I feel very about [a minimal IL stay]."