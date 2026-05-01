What D-backs' Ugly Series Loss to Brewers Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks came out of Milwaukee with a much uglier run differential than they did record. In a 2-1 series loss, the D-backs were outscored by a margin of 28-9.

That type of performance is, of course, concerning, though there were also some positives to glean.

Below is what this series told us about the D-backs, and the question that now burns as a result of the ugly series loss:

What D-backs series loss to Brewers told us

1: Starting pitching is officially a major concern

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

D-backs starters had been getting the job done for the most part early in the 2026 season. At the very least, they were able to go out and provide five or six innings, even with less-than-perfect run prevention numbers.

But the Diamondbacks are suddenly losing both length and results off their rotation, and are starting to feel the ripple effect of that.

Struggling righty Merrill Kelly barely muscled his way through five innings in game one, but gave up five runs and took the loss in a 13-2 blowout. Eduardo Rodriguez limited the damage to two runs in game two, but only provided 4.2 innings, and left 4.1 more frames in the hands of the bullpen.

And Michael Soroka, who came in with a rotation-best 2.60 ERA, was knocked out after three innings and eight earned runs. To a degree, this is what the Brewers offense can do — work pitch counts, take walks and find a way on base. But Arizona appeared to come out with an unideal gameplan, with poor execution compounded.

Nothing good comes from taxing the bullpen so heavily. Arizona will need to get back to receiving lengthy starts from their rotation if they want to level their pitching results back out and avoid more future blowouts.

2: Offense not setting the table

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against he Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The D-backs have not been the flashiest offense early in 2026, but they had been hitting in a relatively timely manner prior to this series. They hit well with runners in scoring position and manufactured runs in close games that led to tight victories.

But against a tough Brewers pitching staff, Arizona's offense looked lost. It's not that the D-backs could not execute with runners on. In fact, they hit .385 with runners in scoring position this series. They just didn't provide enough such opportunities.

Arizona had just 13 opportunities with runners in scoring position. When they did get on base early, double plays erased leadoff runners, and they did not record one extra-base hit that was not one of their four game-two home runs. That type of offense is not sustainable long-term.

Question remaining after D-backs losses to Brewers

How much should we really read into the blowouts?

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Blowout losses happen in baseball. The best clubs in the sport sometimes have to resort to position players on the mound. But to see catcher James McCann on the mound twice in three games does nothing if not raise a bit of a concern.

The Brewers are a tough team to get out. They're a tough team to hit. They are a better club than their 16-14 record would suggest. But Arizona has already suffered two prior blowouts, and currently holds a -24 run differential on the season.

It's not that the blowouts happen, but rather the freqency thereof that is concerning. It's not time to press the panic button after some clearly-poor execution in a three-game series, but this is beginning to occur at a higher rate than is normal, and that is something to keep an eye on as 2026 progresses.