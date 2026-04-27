Merrill Kelly Seeks Redemption as Brewers Challenge Looms

The Arizona Diamondbacks' road trip continues to Milwaukee for a three-game series starting Tuesday night. They're coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win against the Padres in Mexico City, winning 12-7 after trailing 6-0 and 7-1.

The D-backs record improved to 15-12 with the win. They're in third place in the NL West and a half game out of the NL Wild Card.

The Brewers have a 14-13 record and are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for fourth place in the NL Central. They broke a four-game losing streak by salvaging their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The D-backs will miss fireballing sensation Jacob Misiorowski this week.

Starting Pitching Matchups

Tuesday, April 28 4:40 p.m. MST

Merrill Kelly and Chad Patrick 2026 pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Merrill Kelly's return from the injured list due to a back injury has not gone according to plan, yet. He got away with walking four batters in his first start, allowing only two runs in five innings. The lack of command and control caught up to him the second time out.

In 4.1 innings against the White Sox he allowed eight runs on 10 hits, three walks, and three home runs, which came back-to-back-to-back. Kelly has only been in the strike zone 38% of the time, compared to his career average 49%. When he does come into the zone, he's been in hitter locations and gotten hurt. Hopefully he's still just knocking the rust off.

Chad Patrick was traded by the D-backs to the Athletics for Jace Peterson at the 2023 trade deadline. Last year he posted a 3.53 ERA in 120 innings for the Brewers, who acquired him in November of 2023. This year he has a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings, lowering his career ERA to 3.34 in 143 innings.

Twice the Brewers have used Patrick as the bulk pitcher behind an opener, and it's possible they may do so again for this game. The official starter has not been named as of this writing.

Wednesday, April 29, 4:40 p.m. MST

Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Sproat 2026 pitching stats | Jack Sommers

After a hot start to the season, Eduardo Rodriguez has come back down to earth over his last two outings. In his last 10 innings he's allowed eight runs on 12 hits, including three homers, while issuing seven walks.

The D-backs won both those games, however, with Rodriguez even picking up a win against the White Sox on April 22 thanks to 11 runs of support.

Brandon Sproat is making just his 10th big-league appearance. Crushed for seven runs in his first start of the year, he pitched a couple of games in long relief before returning to the rotation April 23..

He's been much better over his last three games, 15.2 innings, allowing just five runs (2.87 ERA) on 12 hits, six walks, and 13 strikeouts.

Thursday April 30, 10:40 a.m. MST

Michael Soroka and Brandon Woodruff 2026 pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Michael Soroka has been the D-backs' most effective starter so far this year. The former Atlanta Brave has reinvented himself from a sinkerball pitcher to an arm that throws a 94 MPH four-seamer and makes heavy use of a slurve to great effect. He also mixes in a cutter and changeup, keeping hitters off balance.

There has been some hard contact, however, especially on the fastball, and some potential for regression exists if that hard contact continues. But he's been striking hitters out and not giving up walks, as evidenced by his 34/7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Brandon Woodruff made an extremely successful return from Tommy John surgery mid-season last year going 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts. The D-backs got him for five runs in 5.2 innings on August 25, 2025, however.

So far this year, his results have not been quite as strong, but he's still pitching well overall. He took a loss against the Pirates on April 24, allowing three runs in five innings. But in his two starts prior to that he gve up just two runs in 13 innings while striking out 10.

Diamondbacks-Brewers Bullpens

Apr 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the tenth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The D-backs rank 22nd in MLB with a 4.67 reliever ERA. Closer Paul Sewald did not have to work in the Mexico series. He is 7-for-7 in saves, but has taken three losses due to struggling in tie games and has a 4.50 ERA.

Juan Morillo has been the D-backs' most valuable reliever. He has a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched and has been given most of the pre ninth-inning high-leverage innings.

The Brewers' pen has a 4.09 ERA and ranks 15th in MLB. Their closer is Abner Uribe, who has two saves and a 3.97 ERA. He's replaced Trevor Megill for the time being, who has an 8.00 ERA but somehow has converted four of five save opportunities.