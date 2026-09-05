Diamondbacks Give 2 Standout Prospects Monthly Awards

The Arizona Diamondbacks have handed out a pair of monthly awards to two of their deserving minor league prospects this week.

Arizona has seen some exciting numbers out of these two players, and have named them their minor league player and pitcher of the month.

OF Avery Owusu-Asiedu earns Diamondbacks' MiLB player of the month

BlueClaws’ Avery Owusu-Asiedu slide into home on an error. Delaware Blue Rocks have rough outing against Lakewood Blue Claws in Lakewood NJ on July 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Power-hitting outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu has exploded offensively since earning a promotion from High-A Hillsboro to Double-A Amarillo. It's gone well beyond a simple hot streak.

In 92 games at the High-A level, Owusu-Asiedu only managed to post a .658 OPS, batting .202 with a .289 on-base percentage. What stood out among those less-than-stellar numbers, however, was his home run total of 13.

So the Diamondbacks took a chance, bumping him up to Double-A, where the high-intensity offensive environment of the Texas League has done Owusu-Asiedu quite well. In 22 games since his promotion, he's slashed .379/.462/.862 for a 1.324 OPS and 11 home runs.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound 23-year-old had always possessed plenty of raw power. But it's beginning to manifest in the form of high-level output for the first time in Arizona's system.

The Diamondbacks got Owusu-Asiedu from the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2026 season as their return in the deal that sent left-handed reliever Kyle Backhus out to Philadelphia. The 28-year-old Backhus has a 4.95 ERA in 21 games for the Phillies' major league club, and a 3.21 ERA in another 21 games for the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate LeHigh Valley.

Owusu-Asiedu does not rank in Arizona's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipline just yet,but if he continues on this path, he's destined to crack that list sooner than later.

RHP David Hagaman earns Diamondbacks' MiLB pitcher of the month

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect David Hagaman at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Jack Sommers.

David Hagaman was one-third of of Arizona's pitcher trio received from the Texas Rangers at the 2025 Deadline for Merrill Kelly.

Left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt have both struggled in the majors this year, but Hagaman might have the highest ceiling of the three — he's just a bit further away from a major league debut.

Similarly to Owusu-Asiedu, Hagaman began 2026 in High-A, but a 3.03 ERA in the pitcher-friendly Northwest League earned him a promotion to Double-A.

The Amarillo environment is not kind to pitchers, but one would never know. Hagaman has posted a 2.52 ERA over the course of five starts, striking out 38 batters in 25 innings.

The 23-year-old righty has rocketed up Arizona's prospect rankings; he's currently No. 4 among Diamondbacks prospects and Arizona's No. 1 pitching prospect. A swift major league debut could be in the cards for 2027 — if Hagaman continues on this path (and if there is a full season).