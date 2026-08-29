D-backs Reveal Pitching Plan vs Giants in New 3-Player Roster Move

Ahead of their scheduled doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks have made a three-player roster move. Three pitchers will shuffle their roster spots.

Arizona has recalled LHP Mitch Bratt to serve as the club's 27th man. He will get the ball to start game two of the doubleheader.

Going down to Triple-A Reno in his place will be left-hander Kohl Drake, who started Friday night's win.

In addition, Arizona has selected the contract of veteran righty Derek Law. Law is likely to serve as a long man in this doubleheader. Arizona's 40-man roster is at 40.

Diamondbacks call up Mitch Bratt

Jul 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bratt, one of the rookie left-handers acquired in the Merrill Kelly trade, has had a mixed bag of results in his major league action this season.

In nine starts, Bratt has a 4.54 ERA. He has a brilliant seven-inning, nine-strikeout performance on his resume against the San Diego Padres, but has also struggled with command and length. He's issued 25 walks in 39.2 innings, and completed only three innings in back-to-back starts prior to his option.

Bratt will have to be optioned back to the minor leagues following Saturday's game, as is the rule for 27th men.

Diamondbacks select Derek Law

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Derek Law (38) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Law, 35, had a 2.60 ERA for the Washington Nationals in a 90-inning relief workload. He's been an effective reliever in his career, and is capable of pitching multiple innings if needed. Arizona signed him to a minor league contract ahead of the season, but he's since spent much of the year on the IL.

With Merrill Kelly going in game one and Bratt in game two, the Diamondbacks will almost certainly need significant bullpen coverage, and Law can provide that.

Law has made just five appearances for the Reno Aces so far this year after coming off the IL, but has not allowed a run in 6.1 innings and has punched out five batters without issuing a walk. He may end up becoming an under-the-radar weapon for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks option Kohl Drake

Aug 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake (58) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake has, similar to Bratt, had some mixed results. He allowed five runs in four innings during Friday night's game, and holds an ugly 6.53 ERA over the course of 20.2 major league innings.

He's struggled even harder in the minor leagues, with a 7.57 ERA in Triple-A. Drake has not quite emerged as the rotation staple Arizona might have hoped when they acquired him alongside Bratt in the Kelly trade.

He will not be eligible for a recall for 15 days, barring an injury.