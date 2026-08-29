D-backs Make Late Nolan Arenado Change to Friday's Lineup vs Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado was a late scratch from Arizona's lineup on Thursday night. He was, at least initially, not in their game two lineup against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday night, either.

But instead of being a late scratch, this time Arenado was a late addition to the lineup Friday night. He will start at third base and bat fifth in the order. He will replace rookie infielder Jose Fernandez, who started in Arenado's stead on Thursday night.

Arenado was reportedly dealing with right thumb inflammation Thursday, so his initial scratch was not due to the torso/intercostal injury he suffered during a game against the Atlanta Braves back on August 16, for which he underwent an MRI.

Let's take a look at Arizona's lineup for Friday's matchup in San Francisco.

Nolan Arenado makes late return to Diamondbacks' lineup vs Giants

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is how the D-backs engineered their batting order:

LF Lars Nootbaar RF Corbin Carroll DH Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann 2B Ildemaro Vargas CF Jordan Lawlar

Arenado has not exactly posted superstar numbers this season, but he's been one of Arizona's more productive bats, and has looked much improved from his rough 2025 season. He's tied for the Diamondbacks' team lead with 21 home runs and has hit to a solid .749 OPS.

His defense has not been Platinum Glove level, but it's clear the 35-year-old is still one of the smoother third basemen in the league.

It's certainly a good sign for both Arenado and the Diamondbacks that he was able to be reinserted into the lineup. It did not sound like his injury was extremely severe in the first place. Arenado has been relatively durable this year, despite dealing with some more than one injury throughout the course of the season.

The Diamondbacks likely need to win Friday's game behind recently-recalled starter Kohl Drake, however. Though there is no such thing as a must-win game in August, an ugly loss in the Thursday opener has Arizona standing down the possibility of losing two (or more) out of four games in this series.

Though the Giants are not a direct threat to Arizona's playoff hopes, each passing game carries more weight as the September stretch run looms. The NL Wild Card picture is already densely populated, so the D-backs need to stack as many wins as possible, especially against a struggling Giants opponent.