Insider Sets Record Straight on Ketel Marte's Concerning Instagram Scrub

In the era of social media and fan journalism, what an athlete posts publicly on any of their social media platforms can come under an inordinate amount of scrutiny.

In the case of Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte, it's not what he chose to post, but rather what wasn't present on his Instagram feed.

Fans were somewhat shaken late Sunday night, as it was discovered Marte had scrubbed his personal Instagram account of anything related to the Diamondbacks. He even unfollowed the team account. Naturally, with the August 3 trade deadline a mere days away, certain conclusions had begun to formulate.

But for now, those conclusions are not accurate.

According to Arizona Sports 98.7's insider John Gambadoro, Marte's Instagram scrub is not related to any potential trades. The Diamondbacks are not looking to deal their second baseman.

If you are referring to him scrubbing some his Instagram it is not trade related. The Diamondbacks are not looking to trade Ketel Marte. https://t.co/XTNqFhlnhd — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 27, 2026

The reality is, these types of social media scrubs or rebrands are not uncommon for professional athletes. Marte has just one post up on his main Instagram feed now, so the removed posts include much more than simply Diamondbacks-related content.

Diamondbacks not looking to trade Ketel Marte

Jul 26, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. (2) jokes with Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at second base during a pitching change during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade rumors are nothing new for Marte. During the offseason, it was widely known that D-backs GM Mike Hazen was listening to trade offers, with the hope of bringing in a haul of impact pitching.

Ultimately, no deal was enough for Hazen, and he pulled Marte off the market. Since that, Marte has earned his full 10-and-5 rights, which allow him to veto a trade to any destination for any reason.

It's been reported already that Marte intends to do just that should a deal materialize.

So for any Diamondbacks fans concerned, or any fans of other teams excited at the possibility of Marte being avaialble again, the fact is he's no more of an option than he was when Hazen removed him from the trade block.

It's also no secret that Marte is not having his best season. He's still been productive, with a .254/.307/.457 slash, a .764 OPS and 19 homers, but that's not quite the superstar-level output he's provided Arizona in recent years.

Marte is known to be a high-emotion player. It makes sense that there would be concern when something like this occurs. But it's not an indication that fans will have to say goodbye to their star second baseman at this year's deadline. Social media is not real life.