Diamondbacks Can't Make This Big Positional Mistake Again in 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks' lack of postseason action in 2026 could be attributed to any number of various factors — talent, coaching, situational hitting and many others.

But it's also no secret that Arizona's offense, as a whole, did not live up to the standards it had previously set for itself.

A good portion of that was due to difficulty in hitting with runners in scoring position, as well as underperforming stars. But one of the factors that stands out, as well, was a distinct lack of production from Arizona's first base position.

The Diamondbacks came into 2026 with a platoon plan at first base, expecting to split time between Pavin Smith and veteran free agent acquisition Carlos Santana. That did not work out.

Arizona can't make that mistake again. They need to find a more permanent solution at first base — even if not for the long term.

Diamondbacks' first base position was worst in baseball in 2026

Sep 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws to first baseman Tim Tawa (13) to get an out during the third inning during against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It began with Santana and Smith. But Santana underperformed immediately and went down with an injury from which he never returned. Smith, too, went down on the IL in the early days of the regular season.

So Arizona turned to a various parade of utilitymen and rookies. Tim Tawa, Ildemaro Vargas and Jose Fernandez all took their fair share of at-bats while playing first base. Luken Baker got a cup of coffee in the majors. Smith was designated for assignment and then brought back.

Though the defense was never an issue, the offense, for the most part, was. The Diamondbacks' offensive production from their first base position was the worst in baseball, by a decently wide margin.

By OPS, Arizona ranked 30th at .636. They were nearly 30 points worse at first base than the next-worst team. Ironically, that team was the Seattle Mariners, in year one of former Diamondback Josh Naylor's five-year, $92.5 million contract. Arizona tied for the third-fewest home runs from their first basemen (15), as well.

And so, ahead of 2027, the Diamondbacks have a serious challenge facing their roster construction. The first base market is not robust. The D-backs' prospect pool has some potential future options, such as Manuel Pena, but nothing that stands out as an immediate solution.

Perhaps a trade may be necessary; maybe a Paul Goldschmidt reunion finally does come to fruition.

But one thing is certain: Arizona can't simply hope their patchwork first base position produces more heavily in 2027.