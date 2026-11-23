Former Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won't be returning to Arizona this season.

According to multiple reports, Goldschmidt has signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the New York Mets, requiring only a minor change of scenery from his 2026 season with the Yankees.

Diamondbacks fans have, understandably, been calling for a reunion with their former franchise legend for years. At $8 million, that price seems reasonable for Arizona, even if they are expected to reduce payroll to some degree this year.

There is also an obvious need for the Diamondbacks at first base. Arizona posted the worst first base OPS in baseball (.636) in 2026, while Goldschmidt hit to a .765 OPS and 18 homers for the Yankees last season.

But, while it makes sense for fans to long for a return by their former MVP-level first baseman, Goldschmidt was not a realistic option and might not have benefited the Diamondbacks much.

Here's why:

Why Goldschmidt reunion wouldn't have solved D-backs first base issues

Arizona Diamondbacks Paul Goldschmidt hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning on June 15, 2018 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Goldschmidt's raw numbers do, at first glance, appear to be an upgrade for Arizona. Just about any average or above-average first baseman might have, as well.

But the Diamondbacks' offensive struggles were more heavily focused on their anti-righty woes. Arizona crushed left-handed pitching to the tune of a .782 OPS, which ranked second in all of baseball behind the Chicago Cubs.

Against right-handers, Arizona plummeted to 26th in the majors with a .697 OPS.

Goldschmidt, meanwhile, was used as a platoon hitter. He only had 380 plate appearances, and his splits were quite wide.

The former Diamondback hit to a .967 OPS and 168 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, but only a .590 OPS and 60 wRC+ against righties. He saw relatively equal at-bats against both types of pitching, so it's not a small sample size, either.

The Diamondbacks, essentially, would have had to spent $8 million on a platoon hitter, while also adding a left-handed or even-split option to face right-handers, who are the majority of major league pitchers.

Ildemaro Vargas (.847 OPS vs lefties) and Tim Tawa (.705 OPS vs righties) essentially were able to provide more even platoon splits at first base for Arizona last season, as well. The Diamondbacks are also considering moving Nolan Arenado to first base; Arenado hit to an .894 OPS against lefties and a .774 against righties in 2026.

There's nothing wrong with wanting to see Goldschmidt back in an Arizona uniform. He still plays solid defense at age 39, though he's seeing more DH time than previously.

But while the Diamondbacks need a first baseman, spending likely more than the $8 million the Mets spent for a platoon-only hitter would not have been as shrewd of a roster maneuver as it might appear on the surface.