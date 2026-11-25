One of the stranger, shorter tenures from an Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman has ended, and that player will be moving on to a new opportunity with the Seattle Mariners, according to a recent bout of reporting.

It lasted only eight games and 26 plate appearances at the major league level with Arizona.

That, in turn, led to a rough season's worth of production at first base for the Diamondbacks, who are still in need of a solution at that position,

Former Diamondbacks 1B Carlos Santana signs with Mariners

Diamondbacks switch-hitter Carlos Santana hits a fly ball against the Rangers during a spring training game in Surprise on Feb. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Veteran switch-hitting first baseman Carlos Santana, at age 40, has signed with the Mariners, Will Sammon of The Athletic first reported on Tuesday night.

It will be a minor league deal for Santana, who had previously played for the Mariners in the 2022 season.

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a minors deal, league sources said. Santana, 40, is getting another opportunity to extend his strong career. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 25, 2026

It's been some time since Santana has been able to consistently produce offensively, although his brief stint with the Diamondbacks was the least successful year of his lengthy career.

Santana, albeit in a minuscule sample size, hit just .083/.154/.125 as a Diamondback, good for just a .279 OPS. He went a total of 2-for-24 with two walks and eight strikeouts in the process. He was worth -0.6 Baseball-Reference WAR despite playing in just eight major league games.

Arizona did not exactly sign him for his bat. Despite his age, Santana is a former Gold Glove winner and was still playing strong first base defense. But his defense also suffered.

But Santana exited an April 5 game against the Atlanta Braves game with an adductor injury, and never made it back to the major leagues.

He spent a lengthy period on rehab assignment, during which he suffered a setback. He hit the 60-day IL on June 1. He was eventually designated for assignment on June 24, and subsequently released from the Diamondbacks' organization two days later.

Santana signed with the Braves soon after, but never made it back to the majors. And the Diamondbacks' first base position has yet to recover.

Diamondbacks' first base situation still uncertain

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Tim Tawa (13) celebrates after scoring a run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santana was clearly not the veteran anchor Arizona had hoped for at that position, on either side of the ball. Pavin Smith struggled — both with performance and injury — as well.

The Diamondbacks placed dead last in OPS (.636) at the first base position in 2026. A rotating cast of Ildemaro Vargas, Tim Tawa, Jose Fernandez and a few other one-off examples was able to provide more solid defense, but little offense.

As it stands, that has yet to change. Arizona is considering moving third baseman and future Hall of Famer Nolan Arenado to first base, but exactly how many reps he gets there remains to be seen.