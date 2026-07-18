Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Turns in Fourth Straight Hot Start

The Arizona Diamondbacks' decision to send Brandon Pfaadt down to Triple-A continues to be vindicated.

On Saturday, in a critical game two against the St. Louis Cardinals, Pfaadt delivered yet another strong start, allowing just two earned runs in 5.1 innings. Both runs came in the sixth — his final frame of — and one was a runner bequeathed to reliever Ryan Thompson.

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt makes another solid start

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the tail end of his start flirted with disaster, Pfaadt managed to post a quality line for the fourth time since coming back from Reno. He allowed six hits and did not issue a walk over the course of his 5.1 frames.

He struck out only three batters, but worked efficiently in the early innings. He did not have to labor until the third time through the order, which has been an issue for the right-hander at times.

Still, Pfaadt's performance lowered his ERA once more. Despite holding a 5.92 at the time of his option, following a string of rough appearances out of the bullpen, Pfaadt has steadily lowered that number with each start since his return. His ERA now sits at 4.58, after Thompson cleaned up most of his sixth-inning jam.

Pfaadt has not allowed more than two runs in an outing in his current major league stint. He's allowed five earned runs in his last 21 innings of work, which works out to a 2.14 ERA since his recall.

The 26-year-old righty is going to be an important piece in this D-backs rotation. There is no way to get around it.

Diamondbacks' rotation needs Pfaadt to continue hot streak

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Zac Gallen, Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka all on the IL, Arizona's rotation depth has already been thinned to the point of calling upon multiple rookie arms in the form of Mitch Bratt and Jose Cabrera — and that's with Pfaadt in the five-man mix.

Of those three, Soroka is the closest to a return. Manager Torey Lovullo said Soroka is likely to make his return around the turn of the calendar month.

Nelson, it was revealed on Saturday, showed significant improvement in his recovery from an elbow strain; it seems as if Nelson pitching again in 2026 is a strong possibility. Gallen, on the other hand, is consulting Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion on his elbow injury.

The point is, the Diamondbacks are going to have to lean heavily on Pfaadt as the season progresses. Though he has yet to complete the sixth inning since coming back from Reno, it's an extremely positive sign that Arizona has been able to rely on the right-hander to give the club a chance to win a baseball game every fifth day.