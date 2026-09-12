Diamondbacks Bring Back Pavin Smith in New 3-Player Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back first baseman and DH Pavin Smith, according to their latest roster move.

Smith, who had been designated for assignment on July 10, will be re-added to Arizona's 40-man roster.

In a corresponding move, first baseman Tyler Locklear has been recalled to the roster and placed on the 60-day Injured List with a fractured right thumb. That will free up a 40-man spot for Smith. To clear room on the 28-man active roster, catcher Adrian Del Castillo has been optioned to Reno.

Diamondbacks bring back Pavin Smith

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a tough couple of seasons for Smith, who was once a first-round pick by the Diamondbacks back in 2017. Though it appeared he'd found a rhythm at the plate — in a platoon role — during the 2024 season, that success did not carry over fully into 2025 or 2026.

Part of that has been due to injury. Smith had two separate lengthy injured list stints during 2025, which limited him to 87 games, though he was still able to post a .796 OPS and eight homers in that season.

2026, however, began on a sour note. Smith hit the IL with an elbow injury that required surgery after playing just two games. He did not return until June, and was unable to find his swing. Smith hit to a meager .141/.236/.192 slash and .428 OPS, albeit in just 28 games.

But that led to the Diamondbacks making the decision to DFA Smith after parts of 10 seasons with the organization. He cleared waivers and was therefore sent outright to Triple-A Reno, rather than released.

For the Aces, Smith has remained as productive as ever. He's hit .301/.425/.500 with seven homers for a .925 OPS in the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League.

Diamondbacks option Del Castillo, place Locklear on IL

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Del Castillo, 26, has played in 62 games for Arizona this season, hitting to a mostly unproductive .196/.249/.313 slash and .562 OPS.

He's been on and off the major league roster several times, providing some catcher depth, but mostly serving as a left-handed DH option — a position for which the D-backs have struggled to see production this year.

Locklear's season will end. He spent 15 games on the MLB roster and hit .278/.357/.444 with a home run in his limited playing time. He looked to have figured out his swing to an extent, but was not able to stick as a long-term first base option.