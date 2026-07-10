Why The Diamondbacks Made Decision to DFA Pavin Smith

"Pavin Smith can hit," was a phrase frequently uttered by Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. To a degree, beyond what many fans might have been willing to admit, Arizona's skipper was right — until he wasn't.

But that simple, repeated statement wasn't actually Lovullo's attempt to convince the public of that fact in totality. It was his way of trying to keep Smith in a positive mental space, in an indirect manner.

"I've been saying all along that Pavin can hit. I'm quoted as saying that. When I say that, I'm not saying it so the media knows or the public knows," Lovullo said, via Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

"I'm saying it because I know Pavin is listening to everything that I say, as are all players, and Pavin is just a very mild, even-keeled guy, and I was trying to convince him that he was going to be okay, that he was going to find his way to hitting his way into this lineup every single day, because I know everything that I say is just magnified and goes directly to these players."

But the numbers did not do Smith any more favors than Lovullo's words. At least not this season.

Late Thursday night, news broke that the Diamondbacks had opted to DFA their long-time infielder and DH, while recalling top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt in the process. The reasoning was relatively clear.

Why Diamondbacks chose to DFA Pavin Smith

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith reacts after hitting into an inning ending double play in the eighth against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was out of options. He could not be sent to the minor leagues without first clearing waivers. That is why the Diamondbacks had to DFA, despite not needing a 40-man roster spot for Waldschmidt's return.

And in terms of the departure itself, the numbers spoke loud enough. Smith was hitting .141/.236/.192 for a .428 OPS. His expected batting average was not much better at .188. He'd had success as a platoon bat in the past, with OPS figures of .896 and .797 in 2024 and 2025 in that limited role, protected from left-handed pitching.

But that was nowhere to be found in 2026. There were moments of poor batted ball luck, but the at-bat quality was lacking, and he simply never showed enough signs of a turnaround.

"He started to build up a little bit of confidence, but he just couldn't get over the hump this year, and unfortunately, this decision had to be made," Lovullo said.

"It was a tough conversation. Pavin was part of the original draft class when [Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen] arrived here in 2017, and he migrated through the system and got to the big leagues.

"I develop a very close bond with all the players, and I'm not the only one. So when we had to say goodbye to him, it was a really tough scenario. He took it well. He understood why it happened."

The move is one that many fans have desired for some time. It takes more than that for such a hardline decision to be reached by an organization. But it was clear that Smith was simply not able to produce, and the Diamondbacks were forced to make that tough choice to move on.

Smith may clear waivers and return to the organization, though it feels more likely that he will either be claimed or outright released. The Diamondbacks could also look to trade him.