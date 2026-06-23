The Diamondbacks Are Calling Up Yet Another High-Ranked Prospect Now

The Arizona Diamondbacks' parade of youthful contributors will continue this week, according to a new report.

Per Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, Arizona will be adding left-handed pitching prospect Mitch Bratt to their taxi squad, wth a strong possibility of the left-hander making his major league debut on Wednesday, June 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bratt is already on Arizona's 40-man roster, so no DFA will be necessary. He will, however require a 26-man roster spot. Bratt is the Diamondbacks' No. 14 prospect and No. 6 pitching prospect.

Diamondbacks expected to call up Mitch Bratt

Mar 13, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Canada pitcher Mitch Bratt reacts after being pulled from the game in the first inning against USA during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bratt is only 22 years old, but has been one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the Diamondbacks' system this season. He was initially acquired from the Texas Rangers, as part of the deal that sent veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly out at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

The left-hander has posted a 2.84 ERA for Triple-A Reno this season. Those familiar with the hitter-friendly environment that is the Pacific Coast League will know that is an exceptional number. His 3.48 xERA and 4.15 FIP — though higher than the raw ERA — are also well-above-average numbers.

Bratt's fastball struggles to get to 92 MPH, but he's known for his command, and has a deep arsenal of pitches. At the major league level, he may be able to get more movement and spin on his offerings.

He'd just made his return from the injured list, after spending a minor amount of downtime with a shoulder injury. As such, he is not quite back to full length, and may be limited to around 60 pitches for his debut appearance.

Bratt, alongside recently-called-up teammate Kohl Drake, as well as right-hander David Hagaman, comprised the full package for Kelly. Drake was called up over the weekend to serve as a long reliever out of Arizona's bullpen, but has yet to make his major league debut.

Bratt, most likely, will be the D-backs' scheduled starter for their game three finale with the Cardinals Wednesday. There had been some speculation as to who, specifically, would be taking the mound for Arizona in that game, following unfortunate injury news regarding both Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka.

Soroka is on the IL with a strained left glute, and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. Nelson has a flexor strain and minor UCL sprain, and won't even be re-evaluated until that 4-6 week timeline has passed.

The D-backs are now two arms down in their rotation around the midway point of the season, and still over a month ahead of the 2026 Trade Deadline, at which Mike Hazen has expressed a desire to be buyers, rather than sellers.

Brattw will join fellow rookie Jose Cabrera in the rotation, as Arizona awaits the return of Soroka and Nelson.